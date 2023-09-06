Betting the NFL: Steelers Host 49ers

Storylines are littered across the NFL landscape as Week 1 approaches. Aaron Rodgers makes his debut for the Jets. The Cowboys and Giants renew their rivalry on the same field the night before. The Washington Commanders take the field at a sold-out FedEx Field sans Daniel Snyder. The Bears host the Packers with an eye on knocking off Green Bay for the first time in four plus years.

Every game on the slate carries intrigue but San Francisco’s game at Pittsburgh holds as many storylines as any. The 49ers (-135) are currently laying 2.5 on the road at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. There is, however, plenty of buzz especially of late surrounding the Steelers (+114) and with good reason as Jay Croucher noted on today’s Bet the EDGE.

“I think with Kenny Pickett (+5000 MVP) in Year 2 and with George Pickens (+10000 OPOY) in Year 2 with an offensive line that should be better with TJ Watt (+850 DPOY) back and fully in the fold for the defense that could be elite and an offense which could be decent and all of a sudden this team has some real upside.”

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Drew Dinsick agrees and has literally bought in on the Steelers. He is not blind, however, to their potential Achilles Heel.

“The only thing that gives me any pause about the Steelers is that offensive coordinator Matt Canada has a tendency to be somewhat predictable in his play calling. But I am holding out hope and I have staked real U.S. dollars on the idea that Canada has learned coming down the stretch last year how to better use the tools that are available at his disposal.”

While optimism reigns in the Steel City, tensions are on the rise by the Bay. Sure, Brock Purdy is back healthy following offseason elbow surgery, but Nick Bosa’s holdout continues and there are no rumblings the two sides are close.

“I think the 49ers are such a favorite within division that if they use the beginning portion of the season like a little bit of an extended preseason, I will not be surprised. The fact that Nick Bosa’s not there, matters. Nick Bosa (+1200 DPOY) absolutely moves the needle and as of the time of this recording, I’m not expecting him to play in this game. And you know, there are questions exactly like you asked about Brock Purdy (+5000 MVP). What is he going to look like coming off of the surgery? What is Brock Purdy going to look like under duress because his offensive line is at a disadvantage against the pass rush for the Steelers. Can that be enough to kind of sway the balance in favor of Pittsburgh in their home opener? Absolutely, in my opinion.”

Dinsick believes there will be a time to bet on the San Francisco 49ers, but that time is not Week 1.

“A lot of warning signs here with this Niners’ team to start the season and the fact that we have a team that is kind of clearly trending down in a Week 1 opportunity against a team that is trending up at home as a plus moneyline underdog. All that spells fantastic look. So, Steelers’ ML was one of the first bets I made for Week 1.”

Certainly worth keeping an eye on the 49ers’ odds as the season progresses especially if they struggle out of the gate, but the boys like the Steelers in this Week 1 matchup.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

