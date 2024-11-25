How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers: TV/live stream info for SNF Thanksgiving NFL game

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins square off against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night. This will be the first match up between the two quarterbacks who were both selected in the in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Additionally, this will be the first Thanksgiving game played at Lambeau field since 2015.

Live coverage of Thursday’s Dolphins vs Packers Thanksgiving match up begins at 8:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.

Miami Dolphins:

Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to their third straight win on Sunday, throwing four touchdowns in a 34-15 victory over the Patriots. Since returning to the lineup in Week 8 after suffering a concussion in Week 2, Tagovailoa has thrown 11 touchdowns and just one interception.

The Dolphins have made back-to-back playoff appearances in the last two seasons and are now aiming not only to secure another postseason berth but also to end a long playoff victory drought, seeking their first playoff win since 2000. They currently sit 1.5 games behind the Denver Broncos for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

Green Bay Packers:

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers improved to an 8-3 after Sunday’s dominant 38-10 win against the 49ers at home. Love completed 13-of-23 for 163 yards with 2 touchdowns connecting with TE Tucker Kraft and WR Malik Heath in the endzone. Sunday’s win marked the first game of the season in which Love did not throw an interception.

Josh Jacobs scored three touchdowns in the win. The veteran running back signed a 4-year, $48 million contract with the Packers in free agency this past offseason after spending the first five years of his career with the Raiders. Jacobs currently ranks third in the NFL in rushing with 944 yards this season.

The Packers are still two games behind the Lions and one behind the Vikings in the NFC North.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers:

When: Thursday, November 28, on Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 28, on Thanksgiving Day Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin Time: Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

