Josh Jacobs scores three TDs in Packers’ 38-10 rout of 49ers

The 49ers entered Sunday’s game in Green Bay without Brock Purdy, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. Without them, the game went as expected for San Francisco.

The 49ers had three turnovers, 20 missed tackles and nine penalties for 77 yards in a 38-10 loss to the Packers.

Green Bay improved to 8-3 to remain two games behind the Lions and one behind the Vikings in the NFC North. The 49ers slipped to 5-6, but with the Seahawks beating the Cardinals, they remain only one game back of the lead in the NFC West.

Green Bay dominated start to finish, scoring on six of its first 10 possessions and finished with 325 yards.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs scored three times on three runs of 1-yard. He rushed for 106 yards on 26 carries while dealing with leg cramps in the second half.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love went 13-of-23 for 163 yards and two touchdowns, which came on throws of 11 yards to Tucker Kraft and 3 yards to Malik Heath. Romeo Doubs caught three passes for 54 yards before leaving with a concussion.

49ers backup quarterback Brandon Allen, making only his 10th career start and his first since 2021, lost a fumble and threw an interception while going 17-of-29 for 199 yards and a touchdown. Christian McCaffrey had 11 carries for 31 yards and three catches for 37 yards but lost a fumble.

George Kittle caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.