nbc_pft_eagles_241125.jpg
Eagles, Lions on ‘crash course’ for NFC title game
nbc_pft_saqbpart2_241125.jpg
Barkley leading NFL’s running back resurgence
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Xavier McKinney: Packers brought me here to make big-time plays

  
Published November 25, 2024 09:15 AM

Saquon Barkley’s big night probably made more headlines, but he wasn’t the only former Giant to play a starring role for their new team on Sunday.

Safety Xavier McKinney picked off a pass during the Packers’ rout of the 49ers. The interception is the seventh of the season for McKinney, which leads the league and is almost as many as the nine he had during his four seasons with the Giants.

“That’s what I came here to do,” McKinney said, via the team’s website. “That’s why I was brought in, to be able to make big-time plays when we really need it, so credit to a great call with [defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley]. Credit to everybody doing their job and that’s just going out there and me being able to make a play.”

McKinney’s pick set up one of running back Josh Jacobs’s three touchdown runs. Jacobs was an Alabama teammate of McKinney’s and he also joined the Packers this offseason, so a couple of General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s biggest moves have worked out quite well in Green Bay.