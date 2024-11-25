Xavier McKinney: Packers brought me here to make big-time plays

Saquon Barkley’s big night probably made more headlines, but he wasn’t the only former Giant to play a starring role for their new team on Sunday.

Safety Xavier McKinney picked off a pass during the Packers’ rout of the 49ers. The interception is the seventh of the season for McKinney, which leads the league and is almost as many as the nine he had during his four seasons with the Giants.

“That’s what I came here to do,” McKinney said, via the team’s website. “That’s why I was brought in, to be able to make big-time plays when we really need it, so credit to a great call with [defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley]. Credit to everybody doing their job and that’s just going out there and me being able to make a play.”

McKinney’s pick set up one of running back Josh Jacobs’s three touchdown runs. Jacobs was an Alabama teammate of McKinney’s and he also joined the Packers this offseason, so a couple of General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s biggest moves have worked out quite well in Green Bay.