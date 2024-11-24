Tua Tagovailoa throws four TDs, Dolphins win third straight game

The Dolphins didn’t feel they were dead when they fell to 2-6 in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s second game back from injured reserve and the last three games have shown why they still had faith in their ability to make something of this season.

Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes as the Dolphins raced out to a 31-0 lead over the Patriots at home and the Dolphins were able to cruise through the rest of a 34-15 win. That makes it three straight victories for the Dolphins, who are now 5-6 heading into a Thanksgiving night game at Lambeau Field.

It looked like Tagovailoa would get most of the fourth quarter off to rest for that game, but backup Skylar Thompson botched a handoff and Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez returned the ball for a touchdown. A two-point conversion closed the gap to 16 points, but Tagovailoa returned to lead a field goal drive that put things out of reach.

Jaylen Waddle had one of the touchdown catches and he posted eight catches for 144 yards on his most productive day of the season. Tight end Jonnu Smith continued a strong campaign with nine catches for 87 yards and a score and running back De’Von Achane caught two touchdowns as well.

It added up to 317 yards for Tagovailoa, who now has 11 touchdowns and one interception since returning to action, and the Dolphins’ chances of continuing this roll will rest largely on his shoulders.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got off to a slow start in the first half and then lost a fumble on a sack in the third quarter before throwing an interception in the fourth quarter. He was sacked four times with Dolphins first-round pick Chop Robinson having a particularly strong game off the edge for Miami.

New England is now 3-9 and they’ll face the Colts next Sunday before going on a bye week.