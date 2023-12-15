NFL Week 15 Best Bets: Jets and Bengals

Week 15 kicked off with the Raiders piling up a month’s worth of points against the rudderless Chargers. Needless to say, every alt total in favor of the Raiders cashed. Big night for the public. Rough night for the books.

Lets get to the Best Bets from the boys of Bet the EDGE.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) likes the Bengals.

“I think we very much know what Nick Mullins is and now on the other side, I think there is reason to believe that Jake Browning is real. I don’t think you have these last two games that he’s had without just being a good quarterback. And look, there is some variance there. He might have just played two not great defenses and certainly worse defenses than Minnesota. But the identity of the Minnesota defense is blitzing. The way that you beat blitzing is with quick decisions. And if there’s anything that should be stable about Browning’s game, it’s that he makes good decisions and he makes them quickly. So, I think that he will be matched up perfectly fine against the Vikings’ defense. I think that the Bengals should be bigger than two and a half point favorites.”

Drew Dinsick took it a step further with an eye on the playoffs.

“I’m going to watch every minute of this game specifically looking for if Browning is doing it against a team that is bringing the Blitz at a 50% rate. You know, a defense that has over-achieved now for more than half the year like the rate of Vikings has been flat out good defense for a while now. DVOA has them what? Top six? So, this is a good unit. And if he does it against them than I think that answers a huge question about whether or not he can do it in a playoff environment on the road and I think you have to sincerely consider the Bengals as factors this year.”

DraftKings lists the Bengals at +8000 to win the AFC. Sounds like a reach but long shots always are a reach until they cash.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Dinsick’s Best Bet is down in Miami.

“8½ points here for Zach Wilson on the road against a Dolphins’ team that has a cluster injury on the offensive line…They played the Jets a couple of weeks ago on Black Friday and it was a closer game than the final score…and it happened against Tim Boyle, and I think it’s pretty clear that Zach Wilson playing with kind of a YOLO attitude is definitely better than Tim Boyle and the Dolphins’ injuries that they sustained on Monday night are all very concerning to me. So, I don’t know if the Jets ultimately get an outright win, but I think their defense in particular Quinnen Williams’ matchup against a replacement center is sort of the key that I’m going to be watching for in that game. I think if you can get quick pressure on Tua, if you make Tua uncomfortable…The pressure of getting the one seed and kind of actually not even being in the playoffs if they don’t win this game, I think could potentially get to him. So, there’s definitely a lot to be concerned about if you’re a Dolphins’ backer at the moment, and I think the Jets can prey on a number of positive matchups in this one.”

It is expected, the Dolphins will start Jonotthan Harrison at center due to numerous injuries along the offensive line. The veteran has NFL experience having appeared in 84 games. However, he has not seen action in four years.

Enjoy the rest of Week 15 and enjoy the sweat.

*odds courtesy of DraftKings