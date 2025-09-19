 Skip navigation
Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs vs. Giants NFL Week 3 Sunday Night Football game?

  
Published September 19, 2025 05:47 PM

Pop mega-star Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — a.k.a. “that guy on the Chiefs” — never fail to steal headlines when they make public appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games. Week 2 drew a special amount of interest and has created curiosity as to whether she’ll be in attendance for Week 3 on the road.

Was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs. Eagles Week 2 NFL game?

Swift was in attendance for the Chiefs’ Week 2 home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 14. However, she was much less visible to the public than at past games, as she traversed the stadium shielded by a large black rolling barrier.

How many Chiefs games has Taylor Swift been to?

Swift has attended 24 games — including postseason and 2025 Week 2 — since her debut appearance in the Kansas City VIP box in September of 2023, according to The Tennessean.

She’s been in attendance for seven playoff games (including two Super Bowls) and three regular-season road contests, but the bulk of her public sightings have come at Arrowhead.

What is the Chiefs’ record when Taylor Swift is at the game?

The Chiefs are 19-5 (including regular-season and playoffs) all-time with Swift in attendance, including the Super Bowl LIX and 2025 Week 2 losses to the Eagles. The only other losses that Swift bore witness to all came in the 2023 regular season: the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, and the Los Angeles Raiders in Week 16.

Swift was also in the stands for the Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers and five other Wild Card, Divisional Round, or AFC Championship victories.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs vs. Giants SNF game this week?

It remains unclear whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance for the Chiefs’ Week 3 Sunday Night Football tilt against the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium.

She does have a handful of reasons to attend, though: the possibility of seeing the Chiefs win their first game of the season, familiarity with the New York City area dating back to a 2014 move there, and still owning two Tribeca properties where she reportedly hosts friends on occasion. All this comes in addition to getting to see her husband-to-be on the field.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Giants on NBC and Peacock

When: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
How to stream: Watch Sunday Night Football live on Peacock or on the NBC Sports App!

Kansas City Chiefs 2025-26 NFL Schedule

Week:Opponent:
1vs. Los Angeles Chargers (L, 27-21)
2vs. Philadelphia Eagles (L, 20-17)
3@ New York Giants
4vs. Baltimore Ravens
5@ Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)
6vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday Night Football)
7vs. Las Vegas Raiders
8vs. Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)
9@ Buffalo Bills
10BYE
11@ Denver Broncos
12vs. Indianapolis Colts
13@ Dallas Cowboys (Thursday Night Football)
14vs. Houston Texans (Sunday Night Football)
15vs. Los Angeles Chargers
16@ Tennessee Titans
17vs. Denver Broncos (Christmas Day)
18@ Las Vegas Raiders