FMIA: The Scourge of Draft Desperation and The Combine Without a Sure Thing

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think if I’m Giants GM Joe Schoen, and Daniel Jones is asking for $45 million a year—and I truly don’t know if he is—I’m shaking his hand, wishing him good luck finding it somewhere and franchising him. And if a team wants to give me high draft compensation for him, I’m taking it and moving on.

2. I think the most interesting real football item of the past week was Davis Webb retiring from football to become Sean Payton’s quarterback coach in Denver. That’s a whoa. Payton will not only be coaching Russell Wilson this year in a crucial year for them both—he’ll be putting a first-year position coach in charge of coaching Wilson. Not that Webb won’t be a good coach. But throwing him into a raging inferno in year one is an interesting move by Payton, to say the least. Webb goes from starting for the Giants in their regular-season finale to coaching Wilson six weeks later.

3. I think the football story of the week dropped on Friday, with Kalyn Kahler, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic reporting that a year ago Russell Wilson asked “Seahawks ownership” to fire coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider . The story reported that a Wilson attorney called the story “completely fabricated.” In a tweet, Wilson said he loved Carroll and “never wanted them fired.” The reporting says otherwise and continues the narrative that most people in Seattle believe—that Wilson wanted more influence than he had with the Seahawks.

I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well. I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win.



l’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 24, 2023

4. I think the most notable thing, to me, is the outsized influence, as it turned out, that Wilson had on the Denver offense. It wouldn’t have been outsized if Wilson had a great year. But he had an awful year, as we all saw: inaccurate with a total loss of confidence. After averaging 33 TD passes a year in his previous five years, his production dive-bombed to 16 in his first year in Denver. I remember in training camp coach Nathaniel Hackett telling me about Wilson’s desire to have a participatory role in coach and play ideas. The Athletic detailed that here:



Hackett signed off on plays presented to him by Wilson for inclusion in the game plan. One offensive coach said the Broncos’ no-huddle package was the one Wilson brought from Seattle, including the quick-tempo “code words” the quarterback used in the two-minute offense. Some felt that Hackett accommodated Wilson to a fault, which hurt the continuity of the offense.

“He had too much influence,” one coach said. “And it was mainly based on what Hackett allowed him to influence.”

Tuesdays are typically players’ only off days during game weeks, but Wilson asked the offense to meet with him at the team facility for “state of the union” meetings, something he also did in Seattle. Broncos guard Dalton Risner said Wilson had the offense “watch film on the next opponent and kind of come to an agreement on what they’re running … and what we can do to beat them.” While some players grumbled about the meetings, several said they were helpful and well-attended.

5. I think I’d recommend two things for Wilson.



One: Put your head down, say little, don’t try to justify anything from the past, and do whatever Sean Payton tells you.

Two: Stop talking about your dedication to the job and how hard you work. When you’ve gotten a contract extension worth $49 million a year, you’re supposed to work like you’ve never worked before to take your team to the promised land.

6. I think this was a good summary of where the Ravens-Lamar Jackson contract thing stands, from Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley of ESPN . One thing stood out: An unnamed AFC executive saying Jackson “goes to the front of the line” of available quarterbacks this offseason, and Jackson’s “durability is a mild concern.” Hmmmm. It has been discussed widely but never confirmed by Jackson that the five-year, $230-million fully guaranteed contract the Browns gave Deshaun Watson last year is the baseline for a Jackson deal. Whatever the desire of Jackson, the Ravens do not want to fully guarantee a contract, and to this point the Watson deal appears an outlier; it’s the only fully guaranteed long-term contract an NFL quarterback has gotten in the current QB cycle. If the Ravens put a franchise tag on Jackson in the coming days (the deadline is March 7), depending on which tag is placed, that means a team could sign Jackson to an offer sheet; the Ravens could match the deal and keep Jackson, or receive up to two first-round picks as compensation for letting him go.

7. I think the Jackson story leaves three questions any interested team would have to consider:





Would a team be willing to fully guarantee a contract for Jackson, or come close to it, and be willing to give two high draft choices for the right to acquire him?

Could a team get comfortable with devoting, say, $40 million to $45 million guaranteed dollars each year, not to mention the high draft compensation, for a player who has missed 34 percent of his team’s snaps in the last two seasons due to injury?

Should an acquiring team minimize or simply not consider Jackson’s 1-3 playoff record, with a 68.3 postseason passer rating?

Lamar Jackson on the sideline during Ravens-Steelers in January. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images) Getty Images

8. I think that executive who thinks Jackson’s durability is a “mild concern” is very likely an executive who won’t put his job on the line by agreeing to pay $45 million a year with major guarantees, plus significant draft compensation, for Jackson. How is the injury status of a guy who makes a good part of his living with his legs—Jackson might be the best combo running/passing quarterback in NFL history—a mild concern, considering he has started and finished one December/January game in the past two years?

9. I think you might read all of this and say, “Man, you’re really on down on Jackson.” I’m not. I like Jackson a lot, as a player and a person. I would want him in my locker room as a leader and teammate. But I’m pragmatic. If I’m the Ravens, and if Jackson is going to insist on a contract with major guarantees at or near the top of the current QB market—and if another team will give him that, and give Baltimore two high-round picks—I’d probably wish him well and let him walk. Jackson may play the next 100 games without injury. I hope he does. But it’s not smart to lock in a player who’s been hurt a lot recently at huge money without some protection for the team.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Story of the Week: Alan Paul of The Wall Street Journal, with an essay on one of the most interesting political stories of my life: How the Allman Brothers Band Helped Make Jimmy Carter President .

b. It’s true. In the mid-seventies, Gregg Allman, of Macon, Ga., and his red-hot band helped make Jimmy Carter cool to a generation of young voters who helped propel the little-known governor of Georgia into prominence in the Democratic Party, and into the White House in 1976.

c. Wrote Paul:



“The Allman Brothers helped put me in the White House by raising money when I didn’t have any,” Mr. Carter said in the documentary film “Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President.”

Mr. Carter’s friendship with the band began in January 1974, when he hosted a reception for Bob Dylan and the Band following an Atlanta performance. The members of the Allman Brothers Band were invited, but none of them made it—at least while the guests were still there. In a 1987 interview with Kirk West, the band’s official archivist, Gregg Allman recalled that when he finally rolled up in a limousine, the lights were being turned off. As he was getting back into the car to drive the 90 miles back to Macon, a guard called after him and said the governor was waiting for him.

The limousine was waved ahead, and Allman saw Mr. Carter standing on the porch of the darkened house wearing a pair of Levi’s and a T-shirt, barefoot and with a baseball cap on his head. The governor greeted Allman and then surprised him by saying, “Come on in. I got some new Elmore James albums we can listen to.” As they walked inside, Mr. Carter praised Allman’s songwriting and started “rattling off the lyrics” to his songs.

The band’s biggest assist to the Carter campaign was a benefit concert they performed on Nov. 25, 1975, at Rhode Island’s Providence Civic Center. Journalist Geraldo Rivera emceed, introducing the candidate to the crowd as “an honest, open progressive politician.” Speaking to a smattering of boos, Mr. Carter raised his arms in the air and said simply, “I have just four things to tell you. My name is Jimmy Carter. I’m running for president. I need your help. I’m gonna win. And now I want to introduce some very good friends of mine from Macon, Georgia…the Allman Brothers.” The crowd erupted in cheers.

d. Such a cool story of living history.

e. Cautionary Tale of the Week: Sam Stern, an Arizona State student writing for Cronkite News, on the human cost of sports gambling .

f. Writes Stern, in a story we’re going to hear more of, just with different names:



PHOENIX – The tipping point came when Michael Olson sat down with his wife and was given a simple but cataclysmic ultimatum – stop betting on sports or lose your family.

It was at that moment that Olson, who lives in Flagstaff, knew that his sports gambling addiction was ruining his life.

“There was a point in time where my wife asked me to leave the house and kind of get my head on straight and see what I wanted to do,” he said. “You know, (she asked) if I wanted to be a good dad, if I wanted to be a good husband, or if I wanted to continue the lifestyle I’d been leading. And that’s where I recognized this is not a healthy arrangement for me.”

g. Sam Stern’s a student of noted veteran sportswriter Lisa Olson, and from reading this story, I’d say Lisa Olson is doing a heck of a job at Arizona State.

h. It’s Feb. 27, and there has been zero measurable snow in my Brooklyn neighborhood this winter—though, for the first time this season, I walked through a light 15-minute flurry Saturday. I feel for those who’ve gotten slammed in recent days and weeks, and I actually miss the snow. I love the seasons. It’s one of the great things about living in the northeast—we get all seasons, some intensely. Fine with me, except maybe when it’s 92 and humid eight days in a row.

i. Beat Writer Story of the Week: Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, on the very bad year for the Rams and how Sean McVay got distant from his staff, and now, how McVay is working his way back .

j. Sometimes, you read a story and you just feel the deep institutional knowledge a writer covering the story has. Rodrigue, for the deep reporting herein, has to have deep tentacles in the organization. I say that with great admiration, because more and more today, it’s harder to get contacts and sources who can tell you real stuff inside organizations.

k. Wrote Rodrigue about the downward spiral of the season and the head coach:



If the Rams were a supernova, so was McVay.

He became emotionally distant from players and staff, consumed by his frustration. Sky-high expectations had been replaced by problems that the meticulous coach couldn’t control, and it was infuriating to him. He faded away, polite but mechanical in press conferences, drained and angry behind closed doors. Players gravitated toward defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ office as their head coach drew inward.

The low point came when the Rams traveled to Kansas City in Week 12. McVay gave up play-calling, handing off duties to [offensive coordinator Liam] Coen. McVay wanted to see if ceding control could ease some stress, and at 3-8, the Rams had nothing to lose by trying it out.

McVay is a “heart-on-his-sleeve” play caller. Careful observers can see the ebbs and flows of his brain call by call — and they can also see when creativity and collaboration morph into frustration and angst. When he calls a game, he feels connected to his players and they to him; the unspoken energy is transferred back and forth, good or bad. Or really bad.

As McVay stood on the sidelines in Kansas City, his shoulders knotted and his jaw set, he could hear the game unfolding in his headset and see it on the field. But not calling the game made him feel more distant than ever from his players — and from himself.

“I think it made him more miserable,” [club COO Kevin] Demoff said.

l. Now there’s some inside knowledge right there. Great piece.

m. Every year at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, I meet with fans at Sun King Brewery in downtown Indy. This has been going on for eight or 10 years now, and my friend in Indianapolis, Angie Six, helped me add a charitable component a few Combines ago. This year’s event promises to be a fun one: Our special guest for Friday evening is new Colts coach Shane Steichen. Tickets are just $25. Where else can you go to rub shoulders with the new coach of the local NFL team for $25?

n. Tickets available here . Further details:



When: Friday, March 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Sun King Brewery, 135 North College Ave., downtown Indianapolis (.9 miles from Lucas Oil Stadium).

Cost: $25 per ticket.

Details: I’m joined by media friends and Steichen (who will be on hand for about 30 minutes before ducking back into Combine meetings) to talk NFL, NFL Draft, and Colts. We’ll answer your questions, have a beer or soft drink—Sun King leads a great craft beer scene in Indianapolis—and auction off some stuff too.

Auction items: The Colts have donated some gems: A Shaq Leonard autographed jersey, plus three autographed footballs—Reggie Wayne, DeForest Buckner, Shane Steichen.

What it benefits: Teachers’ Treasures, which turns each dollar raised into $15 of school supplies, given for free to teachers at 270 Indiana schools that have at least 60 percent of students on reduced-cost meal programs. In an average day at Teachers’ Treasures, housed in a former Kroger store, about 100 educators walk through and pick up about $500 worth of supplies to bring back to the classroom.

If you can’t come: You can donate to Teachers’ Treasures here. Or you could buy tickets to the event here, and we’ll donate the tickets to local people to come to the event.

o. Damian Lillard scored 71 points Sunday night for the Trail Blazers. He made 13 three-pointers, was a perfect 14-of-14 in free throws … and he sat nine minutes! He did all that in 39 minutes!

p. Front-Office Football Story of the Week: Emmanuel Morgan of The New York Times on the fact that five Black people have been hired as NFL team presidents in the last three years , starting with the first Black president ever, Jason Wright, in 2020. I’m a couple of weeks late on this one, but it’s an important story.

q. Morgan had insightful comments from Denver’s Damani Leech and Washington’s Wright, including these:



Leech said he and the other Black team presidents have formed a tight bond and text each other frequently, and he consulted with Wright a few times before he was hired. “We can talk about what we’re doing, share thoughts and it’s really nice to have that,” Leech said. Wright said he hopes their circle will swell in the coming years.

“It’s not a bad start,” Wright said. “There’s a scripture that says, ‘Don’t despise the day of small beginnings.’ We should celebrate that there’s more of us now when there were zero for 100 years.”

r. Column of the Week: Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports on the decision of Alabama to allow Brandon Miller to continue to play for its highly ranked basketball team, despite serious allegations against him.

s. I didn’t know much about this until the last few days. Most amazing factoid: In Alabama, Person A can bring a gun to Person B, and unless Person A knows Person B intended to commit a crime, Person A cannot be charged with a crime. In this case, Person A was Miller, a potential NBA lottery pick, who allegedly brought a weapon to friends in Tuscaloosa. One of those friends has been charged with capital murder, using the gun that was brought to him to commit the crime.

t. The university seems to have the attitude of: Miller’s not being charged with a crime, so he didn’t do anything wrong … and we got basketball games to win. Good job by Wetzel fleshing it out.

u. Now you might not believe it if I told you a radio reporter ran away to join the circus. But it’s sort of true .

v. How old would it make you feel if I told you that Wednesday will be Hollywood Henderson’s 70th birthday?

w. A very happy 90th birthday to you today, Raymond Berry.

x. How about this two-year span for the former Baltimore Colt, one of the great receivers in league history: In 1959 and 1960, the NFL played 12-game seasons. Berry led the NFL in both seasons in catches and receiving yards, and totaled 140 catches for 2,257 yards and 24 TDs. That’s 16.1 yards per catch. That’s 94 receiving yards per game. Justin Jefferson in his last two transcendent years: 14.6 yards per catch, 101 receiving yards per game.

y. Oh, and this for Berry: In the game some historians to this day call the greatest game in the 103-year history of the NFL, the 1958 NFL Championship Game, Berry caught 12 balls for 178 yards and one TD in Baltimore’s 23-17 overtime win over the Giants at Yankee Stadium.

z. That Joe Montana story by Wright Thompson a couple of weeks ago hammered home a point we should always remember: There have been all-time players in every era of NFL history, and we should not forget them because a player or two or 20 might have stats that put the old timers’ numbers deep in the rear-view. Kudos to you, Raymond Berry.