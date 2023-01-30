FMIA Conference Championships: Eagles rout Niners, Chiefs outlast Bengals to set Super Bowl LVII stage

10 Things I Think

1. I think here are a few niblets on the coaching searches :

a. Three people involved in coaching searches told me over the weekend that San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans—the former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker—is the leader in the clubhouse for the Houston job.

b. “The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God, so did I,” the spurned Steve Wilks said in a statement after getting passed over for the Carolina job. The Panthers picked Frank Reich . Pretty obvious why: The owner, David Tepper, wants a guy who can develop a long-term quarterback and give the franchise stability. Wilks could have done one of those. Fair or unfair, almost no matter what Wilks did (and he went a surprisingly strong 6-6 with iffy talent, especially on offense), I always thought this owner wanted a quarterback-whisperer as his next head coach. I expect Wilks getting passed over will be part of legal proceedings against the NFL for the continued bypassing of minority candidates in favor of white ones, especially considering the remarks from Wilks’ employment attorney, Douglas Wigdor: “We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the head coach position by David Tepper.”

c. If the Colts somehow hire Jeff Saturday (1-7 as interim coach, including blowing a 33-point lead at Minnesota), who I’m told is absolutely in play for the full-time head coaching job, that will ignite a powder keg in the minority-coaching wars. Rightfully so. I do believe Indianapolis will finish this process with the most coaches interviewed in history. Seriously. The Colts are at 14 now, and it’s not over.

d. Per NFL Network , Vic Fangio is due to take the Miami defensive coordinator post. I expect he’ll make a big star out of a very good player—free safety Jevon Holland, one of the top play-making safeties in football.

2. I think the most obvious takeaway from the NFC Championship Game, re an easy offseason rules change, is to reinstate the ability for teams to dress a third quarterback who will only be eligible to play if the first two quarterbacks are injured. That third QB for the Niners likely would have been Jimmy Garoppolo Sunday—and had he been able to at least stand in there and throw passes once backup Josh Johnson went out with concussion symptoms, that would have given him a huge edge over the disabled Brock Purdy. It’s an easy fix. Who’d argue against it?

3. I think if I’m Kyle Shanahan, I tell Brock Purdy and Trey Lance they’re going to training camp as 1a (Purdy) and 1b (Lance), and it’s not impossible for Lance to unseat Purdy, but life goes on, and Purdy’s eight wins down the stretch of this season can’t be discounted.

4. I think I join the football-nerd world in praising Bill O’Brien as the pick to be Mac Jones’ new offensive coordinator with the Patriots. I was wrong last off-season in pooh-poohing the potential damage to Jones by having Matt Patricia and Joe Judge be his coaches in his second season. It obviously was hugely damaging having two inexperienced QB guys coach an impressionable and needy young quarterback, and Jones regressed. He will not continue the regression under O’Brien, who is demanding and mechanics-specific. Good choice.

5. I think re my statement on 95.7 The Game last week that I’d take Brock Purdy over Dak Prescott if I were starting a team from scratch … Here are some facts:





Yes, I would. It’s not a Baylessian look-at-me talk-show statement. Consider the comparison between them right now.

On opening day 2023, Purdy will be 23 and his cap number will be $889,000, and Prescott will be 30 with a cap number of $49.1 million.

I like Dak Prescott as a person and a player, and his play in the win over Tampa in the Wild Card game was terrific. No question his high interception stats this year were affected by several drops and missed catches by his receivers. But he was awful in the Divisional Round loss to San Francisco and threw 17 picks in 14 games, including playoffs, this year. Imagine if the dropped picked right in Dre Greenlaw ’s gut was a pick-six instead of an incompletion. Prescott’s not the surest thing entering 2023.

as a person and a player, and his play in the win over Tampa in the Wild Card game was terrific. No question his high interception stats this year were affected by several drops and missed catches by his receivers. But he was awful in the Divisional Round loss to San Francisco and threw 17 picks in 14 games, including playoffs, this year. Imagine if the dropped picked right in ’s gut was a pick-six instead of an incompletion. Prescott’s not the surest thing entering 2023. Purdy: Entering the game in Philly, after taking the QB job in early December, he’d played eight games, thrown three interceptions with zero fumbles and had a 107.8 passer rating. Kyle Shanahan is the perfect coach for any young quarterback, to be sure. But a 107.8 rating and 16-to-3 TD-to-pick ratio over half a season of work, with the most manageable salary of any starting quarterback and a seven-year edge on Prescott—all of that is good enough for me.

6. I think you might have guessed the answer to my first quiz. Doug Pederson, career backup, made his first career start on Sept. 12, 1999, and threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter as the Eagles sprinted to a 21-0 lead before losing to the Cardinals.

7. I think you probably couldn’t have guessed the answer to my second quiz. My eyes popped out when I saw it. Eric Bieniemy, a backup running back and special-teams player, made the tackle, assisted by Alan Rossum, on Sean Landeta’s first punt of the season for the Eagles. This was the last of Bieniemy’s nine seasons as a backup player in the NFL.

8. I think this analysis by Bill Parcells of the off-season needs of the Buffalo Bills, from The 33rd Team, was really interesting. In fact, lots of things on The 33rd Team site are really interesting. Parcells on the Bills: “They, conceptually, need a different style of running game and maybe even different personnel in their running game if they’re going to improve. They need to improve their offensive line as well. I think Tampa Bay and Buffalo were similar teams. Each was a one-man show. Buffalo has a great receiver in Stefon Diggs. Tampa has a great receiver in Mike Evans. But it was too much on Brady, and it was too much on Josh Allen. You just can’t play solitaire in the NFL and expect to win.” So well said.

9. I think we’ve only just begun an off-season of Aaron Rodgers And before you can say “Lord help us,” let’s start the count of New York Post back pages dedicated to the prospect of the Jets repeating history from 15 years ago, when a very famous Green Bay quarterback played out his age-39 season with the Jets, and now we wonder if Rodgers, 39, just might do the same thing . (Well, except for the two-years-in-Minnesota part.) Here are back pages one and two, from last Wednesday and Thursday:

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Football Crime Story of the Week : A truly bizarre tale from Kevin Draper of the New York Times on a Kansas City fan called “Chiefsaholic,” and how he ended up in a Tulsa jail. For bank-robbery.

b. Chiefsaholic may have stopped to pick up some cash while driving to the Dec. 18 KC-Houston game. Those in Chiefaholic’s universe wondered where he got all the money to finance his road trips and life as a super fan dressed in a wolf mask. Wrote Draper:



Chiefsaholic had a simple explanation: hard work.

“After graduating KSU in 2016 I was working a warehouse job making $12 an hour,” he wrote on Twitter. “Today I manage multiple warehouses throughout the Midwest region and make an excellent living, and I’m only 28 years old. Hard work pays off and don’t let ANYONE tell you otherwise!”

Police, court and educational records largely tell a different story, and the source of his money remains a mystery. This much is clear, according to the police: On Dec. 16 in Tulsa, he stopped at a bank.

c. Well, I checked MapQuest. It is an 11-hour drive from Kansas City to Houston. Four hours into the trip, on I-44, you pass through the eastern suburbs of Tulsa. Not sure you’ll be seeing the wolf-masked fellow at many team events and games for a while.

d. Really enjoyed this from Jeff Darlington on Tom Brady:

How does a man decide what to do with his remaining greatness? A deeper look into Tom Brady's Final Dilemma: pic.twitter.com/DWbGIuMzzX — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 26, 2023

e. “How does a man decide what to do with his remaining greatness? How do you find a way to extinguish the fire, when you’re the one holding the match?”

f. Now that is some good writing, Darlington.

g. Question about the murder of a Memphis citizen at the hands of police officers: Tell me, how do men who would do that to another human being, apparently without over-the-top provocation, get the job to protect and serve a community?

h. I’m sure I join everyone who reads this, regardless of political, social or civic persuasion, in being outraged that police officers anywhere in the world could do something like that to another human being. There is no word strong enough to describe it. Maybe the best way is to multiply “outrage” by 10.

i. I didn’t even watch it all, and it’s something I’ll never be able to unsee.

j. If I’m a police chief, or I somehow oversee a state or local police department, the first thing I’m asking in the wake of this incident is: Do we have safeguards in place to be sure that we try to identify tendencies of brutality in the process leading to the training of our officers? And do we have the same safeguards in place in the event that we get reports that our officers are being overly aggressive with the public?

k. When a 6-year-old boy shoots his teacher, we—after getting over the initial shock—shouldn’t just assume an elementary-school shooting is a one-off. Same thing with the inhumanity of these Memphis officers. We should say this simply can never happen again and work to be sure that it does not.

l. Expand Your Mind Story of the Week : John Anderson of the Wall Street Journal, on someone we should all know something about—architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

m. The story is a review of a documentary, “Frank Lloyd Wright: The Man Who Built America,” on Acorn TV, through the lens of a distinguished Welsh architect and critic, Jonathan Adams.

n. Writes Anderson:



Wright, perhaps the most famous and prolific designer of buildings that America has ever known, led a life marked by scandal, adultery and even murder, but Mr. Adams’s stated intention is to get beyond the sensational and focus on the work—the whats, the hows and, just as important, the whys.

This he does, explaining just how Wright’s aim of creating “organic architecture” (“Architecture that belongs where you see it standing,” as Wright says in a clip) led to some of the most famous buildings in the Wright catalog.

o. The craziest thing about Wright’s nine-decade life: He left his wife and children in 1909 for a woman named Mamah Borthwick, built a lavish house with servants where they lived. And Borthwick died there. A servant set fire to the house and killed seven people (not Wright), including Borthwick, with an ax.

p. Person Who’s Taken-Leave-of-His-Senses of the Week: The mayor of Cincinnati is a man named Aftab Pureval. He issued a “Twitter proclamation” Friday in advance of the Cincinnati-Kansas City football game. It is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen a mayor do. See for yourself:

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

q. I’d bet 99.5 percent of America had no idea who the mayor of Cincinnati was before this Tweet. So this is their first exposure to Aftab Pureval. That’s one impression he’ll never get back. It’d be one thing if it were funny. It’s not—it’s cringeworthy. Imagine the staffer who green-lit this. I mean, who taunts Patrick Mahomes, period. And who taunts Patrick Mahomes before playing him in his stadium? The only partially good thing is he walked back the tweet later in the day. But damage done.

r. Front Office Sports, with the 2023 “this is actually news” scoop of the week: The Uber Eats or DoorDash or whatever the guy who sauntered onto the court and interrupted the Duquesne basketball game was a fraud. He did it to create a buzz on the internet.

s. The New York Post, with the headline of the week, about a dogwalker in New York City who somehow makes $120,000 a year: “Fi-Dough!”

t. That Jim Dolan, owner of the Knicks and Rangers, is a real barrel of fun. Using facial-recognition to ban legal and business foes from his arena—what a privacy-invading dope.

u. Gotten back into season five of “The Crown.” Let’s just say Martin Bashir comes off as one of the biggest journalism phonies ever, about how he got that famous 1995 “there were three of us in this marriage” interview with Diana. Bashir had the gall much later to say that getting Diana to agree to the interview had nothing to do with his inventing documents showing fake bank statements to Diana’s brother. Those documents, Earl Spencer said, helped convince Diana that trusted people in her circle were instead taking money to turn on her. What a mess.

v. Congrats to the great Mikaela Shiffrin for breaking the Alpine skiing World Cup wins record for women, and for approaching the record for all skiers. I like this Tim Layden piece comparing Shiffrin and LeBron James as both chase Mount Everest records—LeBron, of course, is aiming to break the NBA scoring record sometime in the next few weeks. The admiration for Shiffrin’s skill comes through in Layden’s prose:



It comes down to this: LeBron’s record is a coronation, and Shiffrin’s, at least in part, is a validation. That’s not fair, it just is. But Shiffrin deserves better.

But this is often the plight of the Olympic sport, where athletes, coaches and publicists spend endless megabytes convincing the public and media that 20 feet is a very good pole vault from Mondo Duplantis or that even though Katie Ledecky appears to win easily, it’s not easy, or hey, you try doing a flip on the balance beam. In these sports, success mandates context, and context subsumes purity. Athletic performance is best on its own merits, absent explanation. Greatness that speaks for itself.

w. Jack Hughes is one exciting player to watch. The Devils are lucky to have him. I don’t follow the NHL closely enough to know, but could it be a three-way MVP race between David Pastrnak, Connor McDavid and the 21-year-old Hughes (33 goals at the All-Star break)?

x. In the category of “Underrated cities in the United States to visit and eat and see,” Kansas City is in the top five, to be sure. I love coming here. The only bad thing on this trip? Hi Hat Coffee, just over the Missouri-Kansas border in Westwood Hills, KS., was closed, as it is on Sunday mornings. The great thing about Hi Hat, besides the excellent espresso: It’s a lovely 20-minute walk from the hotels in the Plaza area of Kansas City.

y. I recommend Hi Hat as much as the barbecue at Q39.