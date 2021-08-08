FMIA: Chiefs’ model with Patrick Mahomes sets NFL standard, plus Training Camp Tour observations

Ten Things I Think

1. I think my favorite story of the week comes from Seattle safety Quandre Diggs, the former teammate of Matthew Stafford in Detroit. Diggs loves Stafford, and vice versa. Now that they’re in the same division, the NFC West, the old friends will see each other twice a season. Seems that last winter, the day that the Stafford trade to the Rams was announced, Diggs’ phone buzzed. FaceTime request from Stafford. Diggs answered it. He looked at his screen. It was Stafford and Rams coach Sean McVay, together in Cabo, calling him. Stafford said to Diggs: “Man, better back up! We’re throwing deep!”

2. I think you might wonder why Tom Brady called his fellow NFL players “ignorant” on social media last week (actually he said “IGNORANT”). Let me give you an example. The year before Brady arrived in Tampa, 2019, Forbes valued the worth of the Tampa Bay franchise at $2.2 billion. Today, two years later, after the Brady-led Bucs won the Super Bowl, the team value is up to $2.94 billion. That’s an increase of $740 million in two years. Meanwhile, the salary cap, due to COVID-related financial losses, is down $6 million per team. So think of that: The franchise value of the Bucs has increased 34 percent in two years; the salary cap has decreased 3 percent over the same period. It’s fluky because of the pandemic. But even if the cap went up, say, 12 percent over the last two years, it’d be nothing like the increase in value of one of the very good teams.

3. I think holding Hall of Fame speeches to less than 10 minutes—something keeper-of-the-Hall-flame Joe Horrigan pushed for years—is the best thing that’s happened to induction night in years. Inductees were told to keep the speech length to eight minutes, with the warning that get-off-the-stage music would soon start if they went over. “The hardest thing was cutting to eight minutes,” John Lynch told me. “There’s so much you want to say, and so many people to thank.” But he made couple of drafts, got help from friends in tweaking/nipping away words, and he got down to eight minutes. I know the families and friends don’t mind half-hour speeches, but they make for a lousy evening for 85 percent of the crowd.

4. I think my favorite Hall of Fame speech chunk over the weekend was from Edgerrin James. He said:



“People looked at my gold teeth and dreads and were shocked and surprised I had never been arrested or spent time in jail. Some people told me that you can’t have gold teeth and dreads and be accepted in the NFL, but I never listened. I always knew who I was: a great football player, a great father, a proud Black man, a lion, and this was my mane, which many of those doubters later discovered once they got to know the real me.

“Times have changed. Look around the league, look at some of the young stars. As a matter of fact, look at my Pro Football Hall of Fame bust, rocking the same dreads they said I shouldn’t.

“My closing message: Try to represent the real you. Follow your dream, aim high and create the life you want to live. And to all those who have judged prematurely because of their appearance, the way they talk, where they come from and in the minds of many should be locked up in prison, I represent us.”

5. I think, and maybe it’s because I’m not a particularly vengeful person, that it seemed small to me that Isaac Bruce called out the football person who didn’t think he was a great NFL prospect before the 1994 draft. “I know you’re alive,” Bruce said in his induction speech, talking directly to the person he would not name. “And I prayed God would keep you alive for this day. My message to you is rap legend Kool Moe Dee wanted me to ask you: How Ya Like Me Now?” Bruce is entitled to take a shot, but at a time of great joy for him and his family and his fans, taking a shot like that, saying you’re glad this person is alive so you could zing him … not my cup of tea.

6. I think the Football Story of the Week is USA Today’s Jarrett Bell writing on Paul Tagliabue, as the former commissioner entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame:. It’s behind a pay wall, but I recommend subscriptions anyway. The gist: Bell dives deep with Tagliabue on what kept out of the Hall for so long—his perceived dismissive attitude toward head trauma a generation ago, at a time when research just picking up into the myriad issues associated with concussions. It’s also good about Tagliabue’s current battle with the degenerative Parkinson’s Disease he’s been quietly dealing with. Bell has covered Tagliabue for decades—and it shows in the insight of this story. Writes Bell:



Nearly three years ago, Tagliabue was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. He said that he is in the early stages with his condition and hasn’t experienced tremors or balance issues. He drove himself to the interview."I work out every day, including an hour of walking,” Tagliabue said. “For Parkinson’s, they say an hour of exercise is worth more than the medication. So, I take a bunch of pills and I walk every day.”He also had hip replacement surgery in 2020, and a stent was inserted in his aorta earlier this year. “My wife [Chan] says, ‘You have an annual visit to the doctor for infrastructure repair. What’s coming up next year?’

“I don’t care what comes up,” Tagliabue said. “As long as I’m still around to do it.”

7. I think you can add these to your datebooks:





The 2021 trading deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 2 (after week-eight games) at 4 p.m. ET.

The 2022 Super Bowl is Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

The 2022 Scouting Combine is March 1-7 in Indianapolis.

The 2022 trade season (big names may move) begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

The 2022 draft is April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

8. I think this is the headline that made me chortle the most in the last week: “Minshew just wants chance to compete for Jags’ starting job.” It’s from an Associated Press story out of Jacksonville training camp. Someone want to tell the 178th pick of the 2019 draft that the first pick in the 2021 draft is going to be playing barring injury?

9. I think the “hold-in,” players reporting to camp but not practicing while healthy will become more and more of a thing. Teams don’t want to antagonize important players with $50,000-a-day mandatory fines for holding out with valid contracts at a time when negotiations over new contracts are fragile.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:



a. RIP, Lucy Bonvissuto, my editor’s mom, who died Saturday in Nashville. She was a rock in the life of Dom Bonvissuto, who makes this column possible every week. I never met Lucy, but the greatest thing you can say about a mom is that she raised a very good person. Dom is the best. I’m indebted to him, and I feel for him.

b. Thought of this the other day, watching Jimmy Johnson get into the Hall of Fame: Jerry Jones, Jimmy Johnson and the triplets (Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin), the collective backbone of the great Cowboys teams, are now all in Canton. Pretty amazing. That pretty much defines them as an all-time great team, and when Jones this summer admitted his frustration that the Cowboys hadn’t been able to stay together longer, I’s still amazing to this they had the run they did.

c. Thought of this too: Jimmy Johnson, baring his soul a bit to me before his second season coaching (1990), was honest about how soul-crushing the 1-15 season was in 1989, and he admitted quite a bit of personal stuff to me. As we left a restaurant that night, I put my notebook away. He said to me, “Peter, if you f--- me on this story, I’ll squash you like a squirrel in the road.”

d. Still here.

e. How is it possible that two women could do any more in the sport of basketball than Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird? They are awesome.

f. Taurasi: three NCAA titles with UConn, first pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft, WNBA all-time scoring leader, three-time WNBA champ, five-time Olympic gold medalist. Five! … Bird: two NCAA titles with UConn, first pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft, WNBA all-time assists leader, four-time WNBA champ, five-time Olympic gold medalist. Five!

g. What’s bigger: Tom Brady leaving New England for Tampa Bay, or Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain? Of course we know the answer internationally. One big difference: Brady played his first year at Tampa at age 43; Messi will join the French club at 34. It’ll be interesting to see how much of his prime Messi has left. Brady proved at nine years older, he still had quite a bit of it.

h. Get Off My Lawn Note of the Week: Still makes me sad, even after a couple of years, to see no newspapers in Starbucks. For many of us on the road, other than airports, that was the only place we’d even see newspapers. I realize I’m the relic, and newspapers are too, but I loved to walk into a Starbucks near the Browns facility, for instance, and pick up the Plain Dealer and the New York Times, and pore through them for 15 minutes. No more.

i. Airports, restaurants, hotel bars: oldies music. Jurassic rock permeates the planet. We are stuck in time listening to “Wayward Son.”

j. Football practices: rap. Very loud rap.

k. Beernerdness: Manny’s Pale Ale (Georgetown Brewing, Seattle). The old ale standby when I got to the Pacific Northwest. So smooth and tasty. Had two of the tasty pints at Dino’s Pub, the Seahawk hangout across the 405 from the Seattle training facility. Great bar, great beer choices, lots of TVs tuned to Mariners and Olympics last week.

l. Cautionary Tale of the Week: Patrick Malone of the Seattle Times on Richard Sherman, and illuminating the problems with his mental health in recent months

m. Malone reports that a statute in Washington state, the Extreme Risk Protection Order, allowed authorities to intercede and prevent delivery of a firearm to Sherman. As he reported: “The Extreme Risk Protection Order de-escalated the [Sherman] crisis. ‘Time is one of our most effective tools,’ said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer. ‘When we can slow things down, delay delivery of a firearm, we can harness the resources we have to get someone in crisis the services they need. It is a team effort in these cases to do that, and it takes families coming forward to allow us to help them with this work.’”

n. Scary story. “I vow to get the help I need,” Sherman said after his alcohol-fueled July incident with his family. Reading that story, that help is vital.

o. RIP, Bobby Bowden. A great coach, of course, and a person his players swore by. He packed a lot into his 91 years.

p. Resign, Andrew Cuomo. It’s over. You violated the public trust. You’ve got to go.

q. Column of the Week: Writing in the Washington Post, Erin N. Marcus explains the insanity of the current United States.

r. The point: In Florida, you need to show proof of vaccine to work at Disney World. You do not need a vaccine to work at a hospital in Florida.

s. Is anyone in charge out there?

t. Baseball Story of the Week: So cool to see the Field of Dreams field in Dyersville, Iowa hosting a ballgame this week—Yanks at ChiSox, on Thursday. Interesting to think of this after what a huge movie that was a generation ago: Many White Sox players had no idea what “Field of Dreams” is before this game was scheduled.

u. That story was produced by Matt Buckman of NBC Sports Chicago. Matt joined me and produced the images you’re seeing from the first leg of my camp trip. Tireless and productive and a worker bee, Matt was a great companion for some long days, from Vegas to California to Seattle to Denver to Kansas City, in nine days.

v. The road ahead: I’ll start this week with new videography partner Nicole Barros, winding our way into the Midwest. Tuesday: Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. … Wednesday: Packers in Green Bay … Thursday/Friday: Colts/Panthers in Westfield, Ind. … Saturday: Dolphins at Bears, Soldier Field, Chicago, noon CT … Sunday: Writing Day, Minneapolis … Monday: Vikings, Eagan, Minn.

w. Congrats, Bob Glauber, on your splendid career, and your inclusion forever in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as this year’s Bill Nunn award winner. That award goes to the writer whose long service distinguished him among his pro football writing peers.

x. And congrats, in memoriam, to my good friend Don Banks, who got the same award for 2020, an award that couldn’t be given last year because of the pandemic. Donnie Brasco, my name for Donnie Banks (don’t ask me; it just fit), will also live forever in Canton—where he died of heart failure two years ago while covering these festivities. No one has replaced Banks in my world, and no one has replaced his writing either. Miss you Brasco.