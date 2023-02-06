FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Commuting With Nick Sirianni, the O-Line of the Century, and the Tom Brady Recipe

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think we might be watching the best offensive line of this century on Sunday. The Eagles are that good right now. Just realize this: In the last five weeks, Philadelphia has played three great defensive fronts in the Cowboys, Giants, and 49ers. In those three games, the best pass-rushers—Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Nick Bosa—totaled zero sacks, and in those 12 quarters, the combined front sevens of those three teams have one sack for zero yards. We do not appreciate how great Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Lane Johnson are, collectively, and how great a team line coach Jeff Stoutland is.

2. I think the key to Super Bowl LVII is whether Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones can wreck it, or at least create two or three game-changing plays against the best line he’ll face all year, and perhaps the best he’s faced in his career.

3. I think I don’t quite recall a story similar, in terms of significant football history possibly repeating itself, than the one about Aaron Rodgers, particularly if Rodgers somehow ends up with the Jets this summer. Follow this:





In February 2008, Rodgers was 24 years old. In spot duty over his first three seasons as backup, Rodgers completed 59 percent of his throws and the Packers weren’t sure what they had in him. The Packers told Brett Favre —entering his age-39 season—they wanted a decision from him early in the off-season about whether he wanted to return and be more a part of the Packers’ off-season program than he normally had been. Favre chose to retire, then changed his mind and returned to football. The Packers traded him to the offensively needy Jets, the 26 th -rated team in total offense in 2007, that summer.

In February 2023, Jordan Love is 24 years old. In spot duty over his first three seasons as backup, Love completed 60 percent of his throws and the Packers weren't sure what they had in him. The Packers apparently are considering their future at quarterback and Rodgers—who is 39—is deciding whether he wants to continue playing. It's likely the Packers would want Rodgers to be more a part of the off-season program with a new receiver group than he has been. If Rodgers is traded to the Jets, the 25th-rated team in total offense in 2022, it likely wouldn't be till the summer.

Eerie.

4. I think, normally, I don’t care about stories like the Empire State Building in New York lighting up in Eagles green after Philadelphia won the NFC title. And it really doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. But it’s just weird. That’s an iconic New York landmark. It’s not the Statue of Liberty, welcoming the huddled masses to America. It’s the most notable landmark in New York City. And now the management people for the Empire State Building say they’ll light up the building in green again, if the Eagles win the Super Bowl. (In red if KC wins it.) The New York Post said it best: “Empire State Building to New York: Drop dead.”

5. I think Derek Carr’s case is a difficult one to figure. I wouldn’t trade for a guy and write him a check for $40.4 million the day the deal gets done, which is the guarantee on his existing contract with the Raiders if the trade gets done by mid-February. Why do that? He should force the Raiders to release him, then make a deal with a QB-needy team like the Saints or Commanders. But if I’m signing Carr, I don’t assume his failure in 2022 is all Josh McDaniels’ fault. That’s an easy, and lazy, way to look at it. In the four years prior to McDaniels, a QB’s QB coach, taking over, Carr completed 68.7 percent of his throws. Last year it sunk eight points, to 60.8, and in one of the weird and unexplained things about the Raiders’ season, it apparently was okay for both sides to say the Raiders’ starting quarterback for nine years could just walk away and miss the last two games of the season.

6. I think if that’s not weird enough, consider this: In 15 games playing for McDaniels, Carr never threw for 310 yards in a game. In the first game post-Carr, Jarrett Stidham, starting the first game of his NFL career against the best defense in football, threw for more yards (365) than Carr put up all season, and scored 34 points on the mighty Niners. It’s all pretty weird, and a good reason why I don’t absolve Carr on what happened with the Raiders in 2022.

7. I think The Athletic’s Dan Pompei always excels, and his story on the comeback of Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen from a serious knee injury in training camp was the best thing I read about football last week.

8. I think Pompei’s insights are so good. He realizes what really makes a story different. Such as this tidbit about communication from Tom Brady to Jensen shortly after he signed with the Bucs in 2020: “Brady … always had high standards for his center. Fifteen minutes after Brady became a Buccaneer in 2020, he FaceTimed Jensen. After some small talk, Brady got to the point. He wanted the football snapped to him without sweat on it and explained how to avoid ‘swamp butt’ by heaping baby powder on a hand towel, folding it twice and stuffing it between the cheeks.” Now that’s what I call inside football. I have never read about a rehab like this one. It was incredible. Wrote Pompei:



The first week of November, Jensen flew to the Caribbean island of Antigua to be injected with 150 million stem cells taken from umbilical cords donated from term Cesarean section births. Jensen was warned he might feel cold because the stem cells were frozen in liquid nitrogen. After the third and final IV bag was emptied, he started shivering uncontrollably. Fifteen minutes wrapped in a heated blanket made everything right.

…

There is no circumstance, his doctors kept saying, in which Jensen should consider playing in the 2022 season.

But Jensen thought about proving people wrong, about how he might be able to help a struggling team that still had postseason dreams, and about Brady.

Being classified as designated to return would preclude Jensen from collecting the $5 million insurance policy, but by then he had ruled out walking away.

“To quit would be disrespectful to that kid from 10 years ago who was so excited to be drafted,” he says. “It would be disrespectful to everything my parents sacrificed to get me to that point. It would be disrespectful to my kids, who I tell to finish everything they start. It is the easy way out, but it would be disrespectful to everything I stand for.”

9. I think this is one of my pet peeves about the media and playoff football. It comes from a USA Today tweet about the Super Bowl officiating crew. “Get ready for a whole lot of flags on Super Bowl Sunday,” it read. “Carl Cheffers crew leads the NFL with an average of 12.6 flags thrown per game.” Except the Carl Cheffers “crew” is not the crew he worked with during the regular season. Of the seven men on the crew, only side judge Eugene Hall was on the Cheffers crew during the season. It would be wiser, and true, to say one of these two things:





Referee Carl Cheffers’ crew marked off the most penalties in the NFL this season, but six of the seven officials on the crew are different for the Super Bowl. So it’s probably not a good indicator of how many flags will be thrown in the Super Bowl.

Referee Carl Cheffers’ crew marked off the most penalties in the NFL this season, but because all-star crews are used in the post-season, it might be a better indication of their flag frequency to look at what the Cheffers divisional round crew did in January. When Cheffers (with a different crew than he had in the regular-season, and some different officials than he will have in the Super Bowl) worked the Cincinnati-Buffalo game two weeks ago, there were 10 penalties for 69 yards. Pretty light.

What will happen Sunday? Who knows? But it’s certainly no lock that the crew, 75-percent different than the regular-season Cheffers crew, will be flag-happy.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. So you say it was cold in your town Friday and Saturday? Imagine living near Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Friday, at mid-afternoon, it was minus-95 wind-chill, with winds of 120 mph.

b. Eight weeks before opening day at Fenway, 162 miles south of Mount Washington. Play ball!

c. Humanity Story of the Week: Jesse Bunch of The Philadelphia Inquirer, with a terrific tale, “This Eagles fan needed a kidney. A Chiefs fan volunteered. ”

d. This story is just lovely. Kudos, Jesse Bunch. Billy Welsh, of Cherry Hill, N.J. (Eagles guy) needed a kidney and John Gladwell of Kansas City (Chiefs guy) had one to give. And two Marines who hadn’t spoken in 20 years made it happen, when Welsh needed one urgently in 2019.

e. Wrote Bunch:



Welsh announced on Facebook that he was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disorder that often requires a transplant to prevent eventual kidney failure. Welsh needed a kidney fast, and Gladwell came across the post.

“I’m like, ‘What’s your blood type, I’ll check and verify mine,’” Gladwell said. “Two hours of looking through medical records, I finally found it. I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m a match … let’s do what we have to do to get this started.’”

Gladwell was amazed to find he was indeed a 99 percent match … In October 2020, Gladwell and Welsh both successfully went under the knife. When Gladwell woke up, he remembers asking doctors, “Where’s Billy?”

“I refused to go to sleep until I saw them wheel him by,” Gladwell said, mentioning the unwavering brotherhood he felt with his fellow Marine Corps veteran.

“He’s definitely my brother from another mother,” Welsh said of Gladwell. “All Marines are like that. If any of my other brothers came through and needed one of my organs, I would.”

f. I’m emotional just reading that. Per Bunch, Welsh calls this Super Bowl, “The Battle of the Kidneys.”

g. Heartbreaking Post of the Week: Kelsie Snow, wife of Calgary Flames assistant GM Chris Snow, on his slow but steady decline after being diagnosed with ALS in 2019 .

h. There is nothing pretty, but everything noble, about what ALS does to a human being. It’s important that we realize the reality of the disease. I saw it in Steve Gleason over a course of years. His openness about ALS was important in illuminating the nightmare that the disease is. Now Kelsie Snow blogs about ALS, and it’s hard, and it’s valuable.

i. Writes Kelsie Snow about the state of her husband:



People keep wondering if you are “better.” We don’t know how to answer. Sure? Maybe? Not really? With this disease, there are, hopefully, degrees of recovery from a crisis. In other ways, there is no coming back.

When you came home from the hospital you needed my help with everything. In a miraculous turn, your lungs healed quickly. The healing stopped there. ALS decimated your already-ailing left shoulder and took out your left bicep and tricep as well. With this disease, those losses are permanent.

“How is Chris?” people want to know.

I stumble over the same question I ask myself a thousand times a day. What they want to hear and what they don’t understand about this disease hang in the space between their words and my response.

“That’s complicated,” I want to say. “That’s a loaded question. How much time do you have? Do you really want to know?”

Here is the truth: you’re sad. We’re scared. This is lonely. Many days it feels like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. There is no winning against this disease. There is only learning how to live with all the loss. You are facing a lifetime — however much longer that lifetime is — of getting worse, of being able to lift a glass to your lips one day and not the next, of taking sips of water one day and not swallowing anything again forever the next, of adjusting your pajamas in bed one night and asking me to do it for you the next.

j. The photos alone are haunting.

k. Escanaba, Mich., is in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and a reader, Scott Lavigne, shared the tragic news of a mom and dad driving to their son’s high school basketball game and being killed instantly by an out-of-control semitruck. “It’s a small-town story of ‘gotcherbackness,’” Lavigne wrote. And he’s right.

l. Man, is this sad. Here’s how you can help .

m. Sports Business Story of the Week: Evan Drellich of The Athletic, on how baseball teams are trying to entice young ticket-buyers with a unique plan to just get them in the ballpark.

n. I realize I’m in the modern minority, a guy who really likes baseball. But I’m 65. Baseball needs to build up the young fan base. Cool idea by Drellich to look into how the game is doing it.

o. Wrote Drellich:



In the age of StubHub and SeatGeek, where you can decide to go to pretty much any event at the last minute, people have less incentive to buy season tickets than they once did. That’s a problem for teams. As MLB commissioner Rob Manfred put it a few years ago: “When you have 2,430 [games] that you’re going to sell, we can’t be a one-ticket-at-a-time business.”

“Consumer habits are obviously changing, and teams are changing their offerings to adapt to that,” said Oliver Marvin, director of revenue strategy at SeatGeek. “You’re starting to see teams lean more into not just thinking about it as a season ticket, but like a season membership, where there’s more perks that go above and beyond the ticket and the in-venue experience, and make it a bit more personalized and bespoke.

Last year, [13] teams offered a pass entailing a monthly fee ranging from $24.99 to $75, depending on the team, and providing access to the stadium in either a regular seat or standing room. (The Yankees changed their pricing depending on the month, while the Nationals offered only a full-season option at $405.)

p. So teams charge a fraction of the cost for a good seat to essentially get more bodies in the ballpark, and then, on days when plenty of seats are available, give those buying the ability to get in the ballpark a seat. Somewhere. It’s ingenious.

q. News item: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets, who deal him to Dallas.

r. News reaction: Poor Mavs. Poor, poor, poor Mavs.

s. Movie of the Week: Rear Window by Hitchcock. My wife and I watched for the third or fourth time the other night. Holy cow, it still is great. It’s 69 years old, and I hope I see it 10 more times in my life. The simplicity of an entire film being shot from one apartment, mostly with shots into one common courtyard and into the apartments overlooking the courtyard – just stupendous. Jimmy Stewart, the best. Grace Kelly—has there ever been a more beautiful woman in American film? Just a gem of a movie.

t. Babe Ruth was born 128 years ago today. Thought that was worth a note.