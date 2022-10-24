FMIA Week 7: Geno Smith Isn’t Surprised By His Hot Start And Inside The Christian McCaffrey Trade

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the greatest moment of Week Seven was this one — Charlotte native and Charlotte-raised and Charlotte-schooled Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks getting the game ball for his first win as the head coach:

A hometown win by the hometown kid. pic.twitter.com/bcmLXdecys — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 23, 2022

“This is for you, brother,” owner David Tepper said, handing Wilks the ball. Wilks didn’t make a speech. He just said to the mass of players, “FAMILY ON THREE!” And the who crew did 1-2-3 FAMILY! I loved it mostly because. Wilks doesn’t have a great chance to get the full-time job, but he can always say, I got a team ready to play Tom Brady, and I got a team ready to embarrass Tom Brady’s team. That is really cool.

2. I think Todd Bowles did exactly what he should have done after the Bucs were so awful in Charlotte. Football at its essence is a mano y mano game. The Bucs are pathetic, but for a moment, he told them to forget about skill and greatness and all that. His point this week will be about pride and beating the guy across from you one-on-one and fighting harder than the other team. Backed into a corner, I don’t think the Bucs will be great this year, at all. But I do think they’ll come out and play really hard and pugnaciously Thursday night against Baltimore.

3. I think there’s not a lot more hope in Green Bay than Tampa. Did you see the video of Aaron Rodgers appearing to say, apparently to rookie wideout Romeo Doubs, “What the f--- are we doing?!”

For the first time in six years, Rodgers and Brady are on simultaneous two-game losing streaks. I honestly can’t predict which has the better chance to come out of it soon, but I can say it won’t be Green Bay this week. Pack at Bills, next Sunday night, NBC. I do love Rodgers’ positive post-game determination. Asked if he feels it’s possible for Green Bay to right the ship in 2022, he said: “You’re G—d--- right it does.” This is a team that just lost three straight to teams (Giants, Jets, Washington) that went a combined 15-36 last year. “Too many detail mistakes,” Rodgers said.

4. I think, re: the growing frenzy over who will sign Odell Beckham Jr., who will be 30 in two weeks, a couple of points to remember. He tore his ACL on Oct. 25, 2020 and missed the first two games of the 2021 season before returning to play on Sept. 26, 2021. That’s 11 months after the injury. Then, he tore the same ACL in the Super Bowl last Feb. 13. ACL tears and surgeries can be different, of course, and there were reports that the first surgery was tough for Beckham to come back from. But we’re now eight months from the surgery on his second ACL tear, and there’s a growing drumbeat about what team will sign Beckham and get this great offensive jolt from him. When? What if he’s not ready before late December — 10 months after the surgery? How big of a deal will it be to get a player at 30 coming off his second ACL in two years, particularly if he goes to a new team and has to get chemistry with a new quarterback he’s never played with? No one knows when Beckham will play, and no one knows how long it’ll take him to ramp-up to being the real OBJ.

5. I think, other than the Snyder stuff, there were a few nuggets out of the league meeting the other day in New York:









Compared to a three-year average from training camps in 2019-’21, concussions were down 52 percent in camps this year, much of that due to the wearing of the foamy Guardian Caps by players at the more physical positions for the first month of camps. We’ve known for some time (I reported on the coming Black Friday game at length last spring), but now we know it’ll be at 3 p.m. on the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2023, next season. It’s not going to be a one-year experiment, barring a disaster. “Black Friday is Amazon’s Super Bowl,” NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp said, and this will be Amazon’s prize every year in its streaming package. Expect the NFL to give Amazon an above-average game at least in year one. Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal had the guts of the final agreement over who pays the $790 million settlement the league made with St. Louis over the move of the Rams to Los Angeles. The other 31 teams have paid $7 million per team, a total of $224 million, already. Rams owner Stan Kroenke will pay the league $320 million by March 2023, and he’ll pay another $283 million to the league in five years. But he’ll get that $283 million over time by keeping ticket revenue from visiting teams that, by league rule, home teams usually have to share. So the upshot is Kroenke pays $503 million over the next five years, and the other 31 teams pay him $283 million from ticket revenue over an extended period. As one top club official told me re: the settlement: “The bottom line is pretty simple: To pay $7 million to have the L.A. problem settled, and to have the best stadium in the league there, and to have a championship team there overnight, is well, well worth it.” Kudos to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic for ferreting out a great and potentially very big point made by the NFL’s VP of international, Peter O’Reilly, at the fall meeting. “There is an opportunity, similar to the Jaguars, for another club to raise their hand if they would like to play internationally and build a model similar to Jacksonville,” O’Reilly said. That’s big for a couple of reasons. It shows the NFL is married to football in Europe — but probably not to a franchise or franchises in Europe, at least for now. The NFL would prefer to play a series of games, as it’s doing now, in England and other venues like cities in Germany. The debut game in Germany comes Nov. 13 in Munich, Seattle versus Tampa, with Tampa Bay being the home team and losing one of its nine Florida home games this year.

6. I think I am so tired of every statement the Washington franchise makes including some chest-pumping sentence like the one it distributed Tuesday in the midst of the Snyder-must-sell mayhem at the fall league meeting: “The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years.”

7. I think I would ask, even in the wake of the surprising victory over Green Bay at FedEx Field Sunday: How?





By going 10-14 since opening day 2021, including 42- and 15-point losses at arch-rival Dallas?

By reducing the capacity of FedEx Field to avoid showing the yawning gaps of empty seats by a fan base that long since stopped caring about the team?

By seeing fans of the Cowboys and Eagles overrun the stadium while going 3-0 at FedEx Field over the past 1.5 seasons?

By the parade of 13 front-office executives leaving the teams for various reasons in the last year-and-a-half, capped by COO Greg Resh in September?

By the loud chant of “Sell the team! Sell the team!” at the stadium on Sunday in the midst of the best win of this season?

Does this franchise actually want credit for hiring decent people and going without scandals for two years? That’s what the other 31 other teams do regularly. And you want credit for being placid while running a 10-14 football team?

Defending Daniel Snyder is expected by lawyers paid to defend Daniel Snyder. But this franchise leads the league in Kevin Baconisms. In Animal House, Bacon, a student ROTC officer, tried to quell a riot in a college town by shouting, “All is well!”

“Remarkable progress” will start when there’s an owner not named Snyder running the franchise.

8. I think it’s notable that more than a few former teammates of Russell Wilson in Seattle have joined in the piling-on of Wilson in the wake of his awful start in Denver. This from former Seattle fullback Michael Robinson on NFL Network, on Wilson: “How can you stand up there, and you know the offense looks like this, and you know all these questions are out here about you and this offense, and you say, ‘Oh, we just need to execute better. Let’s ride.’ If you’re a teammate in that locker room, you’re like, Dude! Be human! Please!!! Call somebody out! Be upset about something! Don’t just act like this is business as usual. Because at the end of the day, I think this is on the horizon for this team, and I hope it’s not. But I think it’s on the horizon. Mutiny is afoot. The guys in that locker room are gonna start to turn around and say, ‘Wow. Russell got paid … The new head coach is all happy, he got his money, he’s all good. But what about us? What about the guys in the locker room?’ “

9. I think that was a wow to me: Mutiny is afoot. But look at the guts of what Robinson is saying. The defense is playing at a top-five-in-the-league level, and every week they see a hyped quarterback, rightfully so, performing at a Trubisky level as the season slips away after an offseason of enormous hope.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. I live in Brooklyn. When I walk my dog Chuck or run an errand (we don’t own a car, so there’s lots of walking) I smell weed 10 times a day. I wonder if that’s a common experience everywhere in the country. I doubt it is.

b. You Want Your Heroes to Be Good People Story of the Week: From Patrick Healy of the New York Times, on lessons learned from the life of the late Angela Lansbury — all the way up to her demise

c. Wrote Healy, who covered Broadway for the paper in 2009, when he reported a story about Lansbury:



I had heard that Ms. Lansbury, who was then 84, used an earpiece that year while on Broadway playing Madame Arcati in Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit” — a performance that earned her a fifth Tony Award.

I remember being nervous as I dialed her number. Nervous about whether I could persuade her to open up to me. Nervous about memorizing my own lines so I could explain the story and ask her questions.

I was most nervous about interviewing a star who meant something to me and my family — a star of my father’s favorite movie, “The Manchurian Candidate,” whom my parents and I loved to watch in “Murder, She Wrote” on Sunday nights.

Angela Lansbury was not nervous. Game to talk, quick with a laugh, candid. I’d assumed that aging and memory were vulnerabilities; she saw them as facts and addressed them confidently — first, she explained, with the “Blithe Spirit” team that offered her a special accommodation and now with me … “It’s not something you ever want to do, but if we’re going to play important roles at our age, where our names are above the title on the marquee, we’re going to ask for some support if we need it.”

d. That was one dignified woman.

e. Fun Football Story of the Week: Sam Borden of ESPN.com on the 20th anniversary of the last barefoot kick in NFL history

f. But Jeff Wilkins of the Rams says, “I was a fake barefoot kicker.”

g. Borden gets to the bottom of the mystery we never knew was a mystery, and he does it with a great bit of writing about the final time a kicker went shoeless while converting a kick in an NFL game:



Wilkins kicked this meaningless extra point wearing only one shoe. His kicking foot in that moment was unsheathed, his toes wiggling freely, gloriously naked beneath the hot Sunday lights of the Edward Jones Dome. Wilkins was kicking barefoot, and that extra point -- on Oct. 20, 2002 -- actually was significant: It represented the final time in NFL history that a kicker scored points while his little piggies were fully capable of going to the market.

h. Sam Borden, that was good. Really good.

i. Bizarro Vegas Story of the Week: Dawn Gilbertson of the Wall Street Journal, on people who pay $550 to watch football games at a Vegas casino

j. It’s $550, but hey — you get free drinks!

k. At the new hotel Circa, you can watch from a pool and gamble on every game. I mean, what a country.

l. Wrote Gilbertson:



A Caesars spokeswoman says the sportsbook started charging for seats several years ago when demand outpaced the supply. The bleacher seats arrived after they proved popular this spring during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, given the sportsbook’s “compressed space,” she says.

One new downtown Las Vegas hotel, Circa, was designed around the idea that people like watching live sporting events together and will pay a premium to do it in the right setting. Circa has a glittering three-story sportsbook, a sports bar it calls the world’s longest and Stadium Swim, a sprawling outdoor pool complex with a giant video screen aimed at sports fans. Chairs with five free drinks started at $275 last Sunday. Reserved couches required guests to spend a minimum of $1,000 on food and drink.

“They’re not really paying to watch football,” CEO and owner Derek Stevens says. “They’re paying for the experience.”

m. Radio Story of the Week: Kathlenn McGrory and Neil Bedi, in a ProPublica/NPR partnership, on workers who inhaled and worked around asbestos for years in western New York, breaking their silence about a silent killer

n. Asbestos is still legal in the United States? What, exactly, is wrong with us?

o. Reported McGrory and Bedi:



...In the early 1990s, the dangers of asbestos were already irrefutable. The United States had prohibited its use in pipe insulation and branded it so risky that remediators had to wear hazmat suits to remove it. But unlike dozens of other countries that banned the potent carcinogen outright, the United States never did.

Now … the Environmental Protection Agency appears poised to finally outlaw asbestos in a test case with huge implications. If the agency fails to ban a substance so widely established as harmful, scientists and public health experts argue, it would raise serious doubts about the EPA’s ability to protect the public from any toxic chemicals.

To fight the proposed ban, the chemical companies have returned to a well-worn strategy and marshaled political heavyweights, including the attorneys general of 12 Republican-led states who say it would place a “heavy and unreasonable burden” on industry.

Lost in the battle is the story of what happened in the decades during which the U.S. failed to act. It’s not just a tale of workers in hardscrabble company towns who were sacrificed to the bottom line of industry, but one of federal agencies cowed again and again by the well-financed lawyers and lobbyists of the companies they are supposed to oversee.

“It sounds like something that maybe would happen in the 1940s or the 1950s,” said Celeste Monforton, a lecturer in public health at Texas State University who studies occupational health and safety practices.

p. How shameful is it that this carcinogen that everyone for decades has known is a killer is still used in this country?

q. RIP, Charley Trippi, the College Football Hall of Famer and Pro Football Hall of Famer, who died last week at 100

r. Trippi, the running back, quarterback, punter, defensive back and returner for the Chicago Cardinals, was a rookie and the big star on the 1947 NFL championship team. He opened the scoring with a 44-yard TD run against Philadelphia on a frozen field at Comiskey Park, then added a 75-yard punt return in the second half.

s. Just think: Dec. 28, 1947, 75 years ago. The Cardinals moved to St. Louis in 1960, and then to Arizona in 1988. But that championship three-quarters of a century ago was the franchise’s last title. That’s how important Charley Trippi is to franchise lore.

t. Happy 60th, Jay Novacek.

u. And happy 73rd, Chzeslaw Marcol. (Chester Marcol, to you Packer fans of a certain age.) Marcol, the most distinctive-looking player in history, with a single-bar facemask and big glasses, had one of the craziest moments in Packer history. In 1980, Marcol had a field goal blocked against Chicago, recovered it, and ran it in for a touchdown to win the game — and later admitted he was high on cocaine when it happened.

v. I’ll need a little help here. Taylor Swift, teasing her new album “Midnights” by putting a trailer for it in the middle of the third quarter of the Saints-Cards game Thursday on Amazon Prime, and introduced by Al Michaels. Uhhhh, what? So I called a Swiftologist, Nora Princiotti of The Ringer, who has her dream job with her two first loves — football and music. She is a host on two podcasts for The Ringer — the Ringer NFL Show, and the Every Single Album music pod. She did have one beef: Michaels telling booth partner Kirk Herbstreit, who is the father of sons, “If you had a daughter she’d be over the moon.” As Princiotti said, boys and young men idolize her too.

w. Anyway, Princiotti, Saturday afternoon, after binge-listening to the album 20 times already, on this odd way of getting hype for a new album: “In music today, it’s not enough anymore to drop an album,” Princiotti said Saturday afternoon. “Being a pop star now requires visual elements, music videos, YouTube shorts, asking people to make short videos of the songs, using different markets to get your music out. She could have done [the trailer] on Instagram or YouTube — I would go anywhere to find it. But a football game was a different demographic. What Tay-Tay did [yes, Nora Princiotti called her ‘Tay-Tay’) by doing something different like going on Amazon was she eventized the album.”

“What?” I said.

“Eventize,” Princiotti said. “Made it a big event. She released it at midnight, then added seven more songs at 3 a.m., and released a music video Friday morning. She has a confounding habit of dropping clues, too. When she gave the commencement address at NYU this spring, some of the lines from that graduation speech appear as lyrics in the Midnights album. That’s an important part of her relationship with fans. Those clues help people get excited about the album.”

Princiotti made Swift sound like Sean McVay. “There’s a beautiful-mind thing going on in Tay-Tay’s head, a labyrinth of chaos,” she said.

x. That’s exactly what goes on in my head at 3:12 a.m. every Monday, trying to finish this column. It’s a labyrinth of chaos.

y. Kudos, Bryce Harper, for being tremendous when tremendous was demanded. What a clutch, clutch series Harper and Kyle Schwarber and about 10 other Phillies had in erasing the Pads. No shame in that series, San Diego. This was a classic case of a team getting broiling hot at the perfect time and hitting some tape-measure bombs.

z. You too, Houston. The Astros are 7-0 in the playoffs, and very deservedly so. I love this World Series. A week from tonight in game three in Philadelphia, I have a feeling the Kansas City and Seattle football decibel records will be in serious jeopardy.