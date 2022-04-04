FMIA: 2022 NFL Draft Top 10 Buzz, Including A Trade And Two QB Picks

Ten NFL Truths

1. Bruce Arians left the Bucs at the right time

Four points about Bruce Arians handing the Tampa Bay coaching job to Todd Bowles:

• What’s the biggest issue in the league right now? It’s the one “that hung over the league meetings” last week, per one high-ranking club official, the paucity of minority head coaches and top assistants. As Arians departs, he leaves behind a Super Bowl contender with a coaching staff that has its top six coaching posts filled by Black men—head coach, offensive coordinator, special-teams coordinator, two co-defensive coordinators, assistant head coach. There are six other Black assistants on the Tampa Bay coaching staff, and two full-time female assistant coaches. The NFL, at its owners meetings last week, continued high-level talks to figure out ways to legislate chances for more minority coaches. The NFL ordered every team to have at least one minority coach on the offensive side of the ball. The Bucs have four of them.

• He didn’t leave Todd Bowles in the lurch. He left him with Tom Brady and a Super Bowl roster. “I’d rather leave Todd in possession to be successful and not have to take some [crappy] job.” Arians told me and Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. A back-pat, to be sure. But it’s the result of Arians leaving.

• What really happened at the end of the Arians era? Was he pushed overboard by Tom Brady? We don’t know. All parties deny it, but because associates of Brady said Brady was beginning to chafe at Arians after two seasons with him, a level-jump has been made. The jump: Brady said he’d come back if Arians was gone, and then Arians was gone, and so Brady must have done it. I don’t doubt the friction, and I don’t know if Brady acted on the friction. Anyone got the facts to support it? If so, let’s hear them.

• Let’s talk about great quarterbacks who had major problems with their coaches. Terry Bradshaw hated Chuck Noll. Phil Simms and Bill Parcells had some major battles, one on Monday Night Football in Indianapolis. John Elway chafed at the controlling Dan Reeves. Joe Montana had big issues with Bill Walsh. Mike Holmgren had some with Brett Favre in Green Bay. Troy Aikman thought Barry Switzer was a clown. Russell Wilson butted heads with the Seattle coaches. That’s life in the NFL. Strong-willed people slap each other around sometimes.

I believe, regardless how the end happened, it’s a good thing to acknowledge a retiring head coach who saw coaches for who they are and how well they could coach, and who won 29 games and a Super Bowl with a great quarterback and those coaches over a two-year period, and who left a championship contender in the hands of a Black coach who is—as close as I can tell—universally respected in the sport.

2. The Deshaun Watson guaranteed contract has some owners sweating

Every year, after the Super Bowl, the NFL totals the guaranteed money that each team has on its books. Sometime in March, the teams are told how much money they need to have in escrow to cover the cost of those contracts. In the case of Watson, when the league does its accounting next winter, it will tell the Browns they’ll have to put $184 million (the sum total of the final four years of the contract owed to Watson) in escrow to cover the commitment to Watson. This is done once a year, and because the Watson deal was done after this, Cleveland gets a break in year one … but not for the final four years. So, you ask, why does this matter? Because the next two quarterbacks likely to be in line for mega-deals, Joe Burrow of Cincinnati and Justin Herbert of the Chargers, are employed by owners that have football as the family business. Mike Brown (Bengals) and Dean Spanos (Chargers) don’t have anywhere near the liquidity of teams with money from other businesses behind them; Haslem, for instance, is a truckstop magnate.

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns speaks during his press conference introducing him to the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty Images

The guarantee for Watson stunned GMs and club presidents—I can tell you that. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract is 19-percent guaranteed. Buffalo QB Josh Allen’s is 39-percent guaranteed. It’s likely that when it comes time for Burrow or Herbert to do a new deal (they’re eligible after the 2022 season), the teams will argue that Watson’s deal is a one-off and they can’t do that. But contracts always get piggybacked. Agents and players will certainly try to continue the fully guaranteed trend.

3. Expect the NFL to have two huge Thursday games to start the year

As I’ve written, this is going to be a different season on TV, with the Thursday night move to Amazon Prime. With the season-opener hosted by the Super Bowl Rams on Thursday night in Week 1 (Sept. 8) on NBC, and the Amazon Prime debut slated for Thursday in Week 2 (Sept. 15), I think the NFL wants to make each game a very big one. The Amazon game, in particular, is worth noting, because the NFL wants to be good to a new partner and the NFL wants to show one of the globe’s richest men, Jeff Bezos, that a partnership with the NFL can be lucrative for both parties.

Last week in this space, I projected a Broncos-Rams season-opener at SoFi. I’ll stick with that, though it’s not a certainty by any means. I do feel the Broncos are likely to be on one of the first two Thursday games, because Amazon would love to have the Broncos and Russell Wilson too. One asterisk: Because the ratings for the Dallas-Tampa Bay game were so monstrous last year, it may be that the NFL wants to put a monster game in the opener (Buffalo? San Francisco?) so the ratings drop from Dallas-Tampa won’t be as notable. We’ll see.

Now for the Amazon opener. I’ve heard they want Kansas City and the Patrick Mahomes star power. Smart choice, if they can get it. As for the foe, I’m guessing Denver if the Broncos don’t make the opener, or the rejuvenated and explosive Chargers. Russell Wilson or Justin Herbert. Three times Herbert and Mahomes have faced off, and high-scoring tight games (margins of 3, 6 and 6) have resulted. Traditionally, the Week 2 Thursday-nighter has been a repository of mediocrity. This year, just watch: it will be an homage to Bezos.

4. Adam Schefter stayed at ESPN because it’s comfortable

I assumed Schefter, at some ungodly salary, would go to one of the gambling companies that have invaded sports in the last year. So I was a bit surprised to hear Thursday that Schefter re-upped with ESPN—for a five-year term, he told me over the weekend. He’ll be with the company now till at least mid-2027, when he will be 60.

“The media landscape is shifting fast,” Schefter said. “In the end, I felt more comfortable being in a traditional media world.”

Schefter met with the major players in the gambling space. He wouldn’t discuss money, but it’s clear he could have made more had he chosen to leave ESPN. How much more? Millions, I assume. But four weeks ago today, he made up his mind to stay at ESPN. That’s when he had breakfast at a Connecticut diner with ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “Within three minutes of sitting down,” Schefter said, “I thought to myself, I can’t leave this guy. He was likeable, relatable, a regular guy. I felt right then I had clarity. A burden was lifted. I knew I wanted to stay.” Of course the money had to be right, and based on ESPN’s recent Aikman-Buck-Manning-Manning spending spree, Pitaro is going to spend to get what he wants, and he showed now he’ll spend to keep a cornerstone player to his valuable NFL coverage like Schefter.

ESPN is changing in a few ways under Pitaro. He wanted a starrier, more permanent Monday night booth, and so he paid a reported $33 million a year for Buck and Aikman and sizably for Peyton and Eli Manning to do the quirky Manningcast. Pitaro allowed Kirk Herbstreit to work NFL Thursday night games on the side for Amazon Prime; I doubt that would have happened pre-Pitaro.

5. There’s a fascinating hidden stratagem to the next overtime rule

You know the owners voted 29-3 for a new playoff overtime system; now each team will get the chance to possess the ball, and if it’s tied at the end of the second possession, the game becomes sudden death.

First reaction for most people: Look for teams to want the ball second—allowing them to know what they need to do to either win the game or tie it to continue it into a third possession.

There’s one more bit of strategy, as pointed out by former Saints coach Sean Payton. He said if wind or weather was a factor in a playoff game, he’d choose to defend a goal (take the wind, in other words). So that’s one more thing to think about. “Even if it’s not much wind,” Payton said, “I want that 8 mph breeze at my back—because I know I’m going to get at least one possession.”

I checked with Competition Committee chair Rich McKay, who double-checked with Walt Anderson of the league’s officiating department. Anderson said yes, the winner of the overtime toss in the playoffs can choose to receive or kick off, or could choose the choice of goal to defend. The coin-toss winner can only pick one of those three options. So choosing to defend a goal means the coin-toss loser will have the option to receive or kick off.

One other thing a smart GM told me over the weekend: “In a game with two great quarterbacks, I think a coach might want the ball first. That means if each team scores a touchdown and the extra point on the first two possessions [of overtime], the first team can win the game with just a field goal on the third possession.” It’s an interesting conundrum, potentially. The bottom line is this new rule is not as simple to divine as it appeared when it got passed in Florida the other day.

6. The Bobby Wagner signing is very smart

I love the signing for the Rams and for Wagner, who will have a couple of years to try to win a second Super Bowl and to burnish his already legit Hall of Fame case. A few things on this deal:

• Wagner goes to the Rams on a five-year, $50 million deal. But he’s a 32-year-old linebacker entering his 11th season, so expect the guaranteed money to be in the first two years.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Running back Darrell Henderson #27 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by middle linebacker Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images

• Wagner is not on the decline, which was significant to the Rams; he was PFF’s second- and 11th-rated linebacker in the last two seasons.

• The Rams have an inside ‘backer they love in second-year man Ernest Jones, and really didn’t have a big need for the Seattle vet. That helped them land Wagner because he knew (he acted as his own agent) he had to drive a hard but not overwhelming bargain.

• He gets to play the Seahawks twice a year. I would imagine that would motivate any borderline Hall of Famer, the chance to play against the team that let you walk out the door.

• The cap-poor Rams would never have engaged Wagner if they’d been able to sign Von Miller. But the Bills made Von Miller, 33, a surprisingly rich man, and so the Rams has some money left in couch cushions to procure Wagner.

7. The NFL has to stay vigilant on new minority offensive coach hires

Eight weeks ago, in this column, I wrote:



“I’d recommend this rule: Every team would be required, starting with the 2022 regular season, to have a full-time minority coach who would touch the quarterback and passing game every day. Not a quality-control coach, but rather an assistant quarterbacks coach, or with some such title. This coach would work alongside the coordinator, quarterback coach and quarterbacks in the granular world of teaching/coaching the most important position on the field—and increase the pool owners are so desperate to choose from right now.”

At the league meetings, the NFL voted to do exactly that, mandating that teams without a minority or female coach on the offensive side of the ball hire one. Paying for said coach will come from a fund provided by the league. (Not crazy about that. Oh, you’re the coach the league paid to get sent here. But that can be addressed in the future.) My point about this is simple. This added coach cannot be just a box that is checked. This coach has to get real responsibility on offense, preferably touching the quarterback every day. So many of those coaches get into the coordinator and head-coach pipeline and advance in the system to get head-coaching jobs. If the NFL is serious about this—and it must, must, must be—they need to have some sort of compliance officer checking with each team throughout the season, making sure the added coach is not doing gofer work but real work to learn how to get to the next level.

8. The bad news keeps coming out of Washington

If there’s meat on the bone to the latest charge against Washington owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL might finally have the sort of poison pill that would force Snyder to sell the team. On Saturday night, A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is investigating allegations of sexual and financial misdeeds in the Washington front office, has been informed by one source that the team did not give the full share of ticket revenue to visiting teams, as required by NFL bylaws. In the NFL, 40 percent of all ticket revenue is kicked into a league pool of revenue, and every team gets one-32nd of the pie each year. If the Washington franchise didn’t give the full 40 percent, that would be the kind of offense that, per Pro Football Talk, could be a “death knell” for Snyder’s ownership.

It’s curious that a) the NFL has continued to defend Snyder and allowed him to hold onto his franchise, which is the biggest sinking ship in the NFL by far, and b) Snyder would want to continue to be the most hated man inside or outside the Beltway, taking gut punch after gut punch as his once-proud franchise bleeds so much money and fandom. But if the Perez story is true, it would be a way out for the NFL, and allow the league to get an owner into Washington who would restore its legitimacy.

9. The Matt Ryan-Falcons divorce needed to happen

Falcons owner Arthur Blank told the Atlanta media (and me, later) that he hadn’t made the final call on whether the Falcons would have traded for Deshaun Watson—had Watson told the Falcons they were his first-choice team. For a team that investigated Watson and then spent 75 minutes with him and then made the Texans an offer for him that GM Nick Caserio found acceptable, let’s just say I find it questionable if Watson wanted to come they might have said no.

Blank said wonderful things to me about Matt Ryan, and I believe he truly loves the guy. But the contract and cap number were onerous, and after one more year (this one) of a heavy ($40.5 million) number, they’ll be clean next year. Cap problems have cost the Falcons three players of good value in recent classes: linebackers Foyesade Oluokun (now a Jaguar) and De’Vondre Campbell (Packers) and center Alex Mack (49ers).

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons drops back to pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Getty Images

“Getting out from under this tremendous burden is going to be big for our team,” Blank told me. “It’s really hard to build a complete team when the quarterback is making 25, 20 percent of our cap. Next year, as of now, we could be $110 million under the cap, and we’ll be able to operate aggressively [in free agency] if that’s what we choose to do.”

It’s always easy to say, Just push money into the future on the cap. But when the cap goes down or is relatively stagnant, as happened in Covid times with league and team revenue reduced, big contracts eventually come due. Ryan going to the Colts was good for the Falcons, good for Ryan (who needed a fresh start) and potentially season-changing for the Colts.

10. John McClain, Texas original, rides off into the sunset

McClain, a sportswriter in Waco and Houston for the last 51 years, retired Thursday. No sportswriter I’ve known sounds like Texas the way this longtime chronicler (mostly for the Houston Chronicle) of pro football sounds—deep Texas drawl, nearly all the time sounding hoarse, and sounding very, very important. This is the kind of reporter the 70-year-old McClain was: He once was certain the Texans were in talks with Butch Davis to become their head coach in 2006, and he thought Davis was in owner Bob McNair’s home. McClain had been in the home and figured the interview would be happening in McNair’s study, and when he approached the house, he saw a crew of yard caretakers grooming the grounds. McClain grabbed a rake from their truck and started raking in the direction of the study … and drat! He couldn’t spot Davis or McNair. But the owner was so impressed with the doggedness that he gave McClain the scoop when Gary Kubiak got the job.

McClain had a nose for news. And stories. I called him Friday and asked for one.

“Well, I once pissed off Sammy Baugh’s porch,” he said, sounding more Texas than the state itself. “I’m pretty sure no other sportswriter’s ever done that.”

Do tell.

“In 1998, Sammy Baugh was the last surviving member of the first Hall of Fame Class in 1963. He was 84. Lived on a ranch in west Texas, outside a town called Rotan, Texas. A friend of mine named Cowboy Bill Lamza knew Sammy and I asked if he could set up an interview for me with Sammy. We flew to Lubbock and drove to Sammy’s ranch. Sammy was great. Told great stories about football in the thirties and forties. Talked about his minor-league baseball life—he played minor-league ball with guys who’d become the Gashouse Gang with the Cardinals.

“I get great stuff from him. Five hours of tape. We go to leave, and Sammy, a great host, gives us peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches for the road. And I ask him, ‘Why’d you choose to live way out here?’ And he says he loves living way out in the country. He says, ‘Anytime I want to take a piss, I can come out here and take it right off my porch.’ And he says, ‘I gotta take one now. You wanna join me?’

“Well, of course I did. So I did, and now I can say I got to take a piss with one of the greatest players of all time, right off his porch.”

Very McClain.

“Hey,” he drawled, “you got time to hear one more?”

Got all day, John. McClainians will still get to hear that voice. He’ll continue to do 10 weekly radio talk shows in six states. Call him up. Ask him for a story.