FMIA: Ja’Marr Chase Is On A Quest For Greatness And How Aaron Rodgers Learned to Love Himself

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think when owners meet in Minneapolis Tuesday to approve the $4.65-billion bid to buy the Broncos by Rob Walton, it’ll be the formality of formalities. “This meeting could be a five-minute Zoom,” one club exec told me over the weekend. You don’t say no to pockets that deep.

2. I think, with opening night a month from today, the scariest injury news for any team in the league is the elbow soreness that Matthew Stafford has. The Rams have downplayed it. Stafford, after throwing on Saturday, downplayed it. But the Super Bowl champs won’t have a chance to repeat if Stafford misses serious time with an injury. “I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to, but I’m just trying to be smart,” Stafford said Saturday. We don’t know and Stafford probably doesn’t know for sure if it’s going to be an issue, but it bears watching. Closely.

3. I think this is in the category of “contract squabbles I do not understand.” Kareem Hunt, Cleveland running back, is partially holding-in—the new term for being in camp but not practicing because he wants a new contract. Hunt was practicing in some drills and not others during the week, and he was reportedly back in all drills Sunday. He is in the last year of his contract. Due to make $6.25-million this year if he’s active all season (the deal includes per-game roster bonuses). Hunt has been a Brown for three years. He’s averaged 469 rushing yards per season as the team 1b to 1a Nick Chubb. I understand his point; he thinks he should be paid like a starting running back because he is as good as one. Hunt won a rushing title while in Kansas City. But football doesn’t work that way, particularly at running back. Backups, even excellent ones, don’t get paid like starters particularly in an era of declining running-back value.

4. I think I like the fact that some teams—the Vikings and USFL in the spring, Seattle upcoming—are bringing in Jay Glazer to talk to players about mental health. Glazer wrote a book (“Unbreakable: How I turned my depression and anxiety into motivation and you can too”) on his struggles, and teams noticed. It’s so good to see him use his platform and his struggles growing up to reach others who might be feeling the same pain and feel they can’t talk about it. Ran into him Saturday at the Vikings. Glazer’s message to players, in part: “You guys don’t just do tackling drills when you miss tackles. You always practice that. That’s proactive. Mental health is too reactive—you usually address it when the sky is falling. That’s got to change. Be proactive. You have an amazing support system sitting to your right and left. Teammates. Having a team can get us through the gray of depression and anxiety. Lean on each other. Talk to each other. Everyone I’ve opened up to about my mental health struggles, it’s only made us closer. Be there for each other. Vulnerability is true strength.”

5. I think there’s really only one thing that pockmarks Aaron Rodgers’ football legacy: the fact that he’s 7-9, with zero Super Bowl wins and zero NFC titles, in the last 11 postseasons, since quarterbacking the Packers to the Lombardi Trophy in the 2010 season. He bared his soul a bit when I asked him if it hurts to look back on how the last two seasons ended—home playoff losses to Tampa and San Francisco when the Packers had NFC home-field. “I’m hurt by all the playoff losses,” he said, then he reeled them off: “2009, [51-45 to Arizona] the way I started and finished that game. The 49er game in ’13 hurts [23-20 loss]. The loss to the Giants in ’11, we had a chance. We were so good that season. 2014 is the one that always sticks with you [28-22 overtime loss to Seattle]. When you think about the worst losses in your career, I mean both of them were in Seattle—the Fail Mary game in 2012, NFC Championship in the ’14 season. But they all stick with you, because you think about what you could’ve done better. Plays you should’ve made.”

Specifically, I asked about the third-and-11 throw with three minutes left in a 10-10 game against the Niners last January, when, from his own 28, he chose to target Adams in tight double coverage deep downfield instead of Lazard running free for the easiest throw of the night. Lazard was free at the Green Bay 46-yard line, and could have made another 10 or 15 yards, easy, after the catch.

“Of course,” Rodgers said. “You think about all those plays from all the years. Never goes away. Doesn’t mean that you dwell on them or you can’t get past them. You’re a competitor, you remember maybe the failures more than the successes. I think that’s just a part of loving to compete and hating to lose maybe more than you love to win. Doesn’t mean we’re gonna get stuck on it. The finality of this league is so difficult because of how fast it comes on. You lose a game, the next day’s a meeting and that’s the last time that group will ever be together. People are always like, ‘Super Bowl hangover’ or ‘playoff loss hangover,’ but I’ve never believed that because it’s a different team every single year. We have so many different guys now. Guys that we brought in from other teams. We drafted a bunch of guys. A bunch of guys are gone. It’s a new team. We gotta figure out how to win with this team and hopefully get over the hump this year.

6. I think I loved what Dick Vermeil said in his Hall of Fame speech Saturday. “If Mike Jones doesn’t make that tackle at the end of Super Bowl 34, I’m not standing here. I will forever be indebted to all of you people,” Vermeil said. That is so true. Players making plays lead to coaches being in the Hall, and Vermeil recognized it on the biggest day of his career.

7. I think Rick Gosselin is one of the people I admire most in my business—honest to a fault, full of love for football history, so authoritative on all things football. He and the late Paul Zimmerman are the two Hall of Fame voters I respect the most over my 30 years on the selection committee. He has launched rickgosselin.com, and I’ll be bookmarking it. His all-time annual special-teams rankings are one staple of the site, along with think pieces we’re better for having read. Such this one on the rush to enshrine quantity of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

8. I think I often call Gosselin the conscience of the Hall voting panel, and this story encapsulates why. He wonders about numbers playing an outsized role in Hall enshrinement. Five receivers with at least 1,000 catches—Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith, Anquan Boldin and Hines Ward, “seemingly waiting their turn for gold jackets.” Gosselin raises the cases of three all-decade receivers from the sixties: Gary Collins, Boyd Dowler, Del Shofner. He makes a point I hope I live by on the committee: Judge players in large part against those in the era in which they played. Writes Gosselin:



“Quantity” of catch is king for receivers now. But “quality” of catch was king for receivers in the 1960s — what did you do with the football after you caught it?

Dowler caught 474 career passes, Shofner 349, Collins 330 and none amassed more than 7,300 career yards with those receptions. So there is no comparison quantity-wise with Boldin, Johnson, Smith, Ward and Wayne. But there also is no comparison in the quality of catch — and those numbers all slant in favor of the pass catchers from the 1960s.

Shofner averaged 18.5 yards per catch, Collins 16.0 yards and Dowler 15.3. Smith averaged 14.3 yards per catch, Johnson and Wayne 13.4, Boldin 12.8 and Ward 12.1. Collins caught 70 career touchdown passes. So did Johnson. But it took Collins 66 fewer games for his 70 than it took Johnson. Collins scored a touchdown every 4.7 catches, Johnson every 15.1 catches. Shofner scored a TD every 6.8 catches, Boldin every 13.1 catches.

Do Boldin, Johnson, Smith, Ward and Wayne deserve discussion for the Hall of Fame? Without question, yes. But so did Collins, Dowler and Shofner…and they never got it. Players should neither be rewarded nor punished for playing in the eras that they did.

9. I think I feel pretty confident about this preseason opinion: Kyle Trask will play the most snaps of any quarterback on the Bucs. Tampa wants to see what it has in the second-year second-rounder, and there’s no time like meaningless August games to do so.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Column of the Week: Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times with an emotional beauty on his relationship with Vin Scully. This brought tears to my eyes.

b. Wrote Hernandez, who covered the Dodgers in the late stages of Scully’s play-by-play career:



The first time I spoke to him was in 2007 shortly after The Times hired me to cover the Dodgers. I ran into him in the bathroom of the press box bearing his name. While I thought it would be weird to introduce myself to him there, it occurred to me that it might be weirder to not.

When I told him who I was, he said he had heard of me and started doing that Vin Scully thing where he narrated the details of a person’s life.

“You were born in Los Angeles,” he said. “Your father is from El Salvador; your mother is from Japan. I speak a few words of Japanese myself: Konnichiwa. …”

He went on and on like this. The voice I used to hear on my transistor radio was talking to me, about me. I would have been intimidated if not for his warmth. He insisted that I called him “Vin” instead of “Mr. Scully.”

c. You need to read the Vin/Mr. Scully duel between the kid and the legend. I shan’t spoil it here. It’s beautiful.

d. How great is it to understand that a person at the absolute top of his profession is also a very, very good person? Rest in peace, Vin Scully.

e. I find it wholly sad and really amazing that the Royals dumped former favorite son and friend-of-Mahomes Whit Merrifield to Toronto at the trading deadline. (Great trade, Toronto.) Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star encapsulated it well.

f. First, the irony of going to Toronto. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals who had to skip a road series at Toronto in July because they were unvaccinated, and he said of getting the vax, “That might change down the road” if he got traded to a team in Canada or a team that could play in Toronto in the postseason. In other words: The games I play for the Royals in Canada aren’t important enough because our team is a loser. It did not go over well. The fans’ favorite player got booed in his next game in KC. Not to over-baseball you, but that was a stunner to me.

g. The trading deadline was fun…except for the part of Christian Vazquez, longest-tenured Sox guy, going to the ‘Stros. I’ll miss the dedication and effort and overall ethos of Vazquez.

h. Beer Can of the Week: Thunder Ann American Pale Ale, from Jackalope Brewing Company, Nashville, Tenn. Look at this crazy can, with a woman in a forest with serpents (trust me).

i. Beernerdness: Doom Pedal White Ale (Fifty West Brewing, Cincinnati) was the best beer on the trip so far. The Cincinnati beer scene is outrageous, with choices out the wazoo. Drank it out of the can. The faint taste of coriander, a staple of these ales, was there, with a smooth finish and bolder than customary (for a Witbier) hoppiness. Loved it.

j. Of course, it wasn’t a trip to Green Bay without the Spotted Cow.

k. Coffeenerdness: Coffee shops are king in Minneapolis. So many good ones. Thanks to FRGMNT (not a big believer in vowels or lower-case, I guess) for being a tremendous work space Saturday and Sunday mornings...and for the terrific lattes.

l. Football Feature Story of the Week: Tyler R. Tynes of GQ (Way to go, Tyler!) with a gem on Ja’Marr Chase.

m. Chase controls what he can control. As Tynes writes, he’s big on perspective and has stressed it with his excitable Dad. Wrote Tynes:



That perspective was always there, even as a kid. Whenever Ja’Marr’s high school, Archbishop Rummel, would drop a game, his father would be “bent out of shape.” But as a teenager, Ja’Marr was a source of calm. He’d tell Jimmy, “It’s just a game, Dad.”

So, even though the Super Bowl represented the first time he’d ever lost a championship game, Ja’Marr processed the defeat quickly. He says he was over it in a few hours. “I was pissed that we lost,” Ja’Marr says. “But man, I gotta be happy I made it this far. I just made it to the Super Bowl. What can I complain about?”

n. So the interesting thing that I found in Cincinnati, by the way, is the non-devastated feeling of the team after the bummer of a Super Bowl loss. Chase illustrated why. Holy crap! We made the Super Bowl! I understand it’s not cool to just get there, but be real. Either team could have won the divisional game at Tennessee, and either team could have won the title game in Kansas City. So another one of those games in the Super Bowl and the Bengals lost? Meh.

o. I just realized I had a football thought in my non-football thoughts. Is that acceptable?

p. Happy 97th(last Wednesday), Marv Levy.

q. Now, get ready for this stunner of a birthday. I had to look at his birth year a few times and say, “Really?”

r. Happy 73rd, Brian Sipe.

s. Seventy-three!!! Did you know…In 1980, only one player (Dan Fouts) threw for more yards than Sipe’s 4,132, and only one player (Steve Bartkowski) threw for more touchdowns than Sipe’s 30.

t. I could not be happier for a verdict than for the $4.1-million Alex Jones has to pay for lying, lying, lying, lying about what happened in Sandy Hook, causing the parents of the dead to undergo even more mental torture because of the threats from sheeple following Jones.

u. Radio Story of the Week: Terry Gross, of NPR’s Fresh Air, on the documentary “Afghanistan Undercover,” secretly filed by filmmaker Ramita Navai on the perils for women in Afghanistan.

v. Per Terry Gross:



The documentary was filmed outside the capital Kabul, in Afghanistan’s provinces, where the crackdown on women’s rights has been particularly harsh. Since coming into power, the Taliban have broken their promise to allow girls to continue their schooling beyond sixth grade. With a few exceptions, women are no longer allowed to work. When out in the street, they are expected to be covered from head to toe with only an opening for their eyes. Many girls and women are disappearing — arrested for violating the morality code or abducted and forced to marry one of the Taliban.”

[Said Navai:] “What’s happening is that the Taliban are abducting women and girls and taking them without the family’s consent, without a bride price. And what usually happens, the pattern that usually follows, is that a Taliban fighter or even a Taliban commander — because we uncovered evidence that this was happening at high levels within the Taliban — will see or hear of a woman they want to marry. A lot of times it’s because there’s a really pretty, attractive young woman or girl that they’ve heard about or they’ve seen at the market, and they approach the family and they try the official route first — ask for a hand in marriage. When the family says no, that’s when they abduct the girl … Every single case that I came across, family members were beaten when the girls were taken.”

w. We’ve got a stake, justifiably, in helping Ukraine defend itself. But I wish we’d pay more attention to Afghanistan.

x. Welcome to Team NBC, Matthew Berry. Nice to have the greatest fantasy football authority ever onboard.