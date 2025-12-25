NFL Playoff Picture 2025: Updated AFC and NFC standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 17
With two weeks left in the NFL season, the playoff field is mostly set: Ten teams have clinched playoff berths and four more are still available. Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into Week 17:
AFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Broncos (12-3) If they win out, they’re the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
2. Patriots (12-3) Would lose the common-games tiebreaker to the Broncos.
3. Jaguars (11-4) The clear favorites in the AFC South.
4. Steelers (9-6) In the driver’s seat in the AFC North.
WILD CARDS
5. Chargers (11-4) First in the wild card race thanks to a better AFC record than the Bills.
6. Bills (11-4) Probably won’t catch the Patriots in the AFC East, but they’ve clinched a wild card.
7. Texans (10-5) Just need to keep winning to clinch the final AFC wild card berth.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Colts (8-7) Still mathematically alive, but they’re almost certainly going to miss the playoffs.
9. Ravens (7-8) Their chances of catching the Steelers in the AFC North are slipping away.
10. Chiefs (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.
11. Dolphins (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.
12. Bengals (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Jets (3-12) Mathematically eliminated.
14. Titans (3-12) Mathematically eliminated.
15. Browns (3-12) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Raiders (2-13) Mathematically eliminated.
NFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Seahawks (12-3) Beating the Rams gave them a leg up on the race for the No. 1 seed.
2. Bears (11-4) If they win one more game they win the NFC North.
3. Eagles (10-5) Clinched the NFC East.
4. Panthers (8-7) In the driver’s seat in the NFC South.
WILD CARDS
5. 49ers (11-4) Currently own the tiebreaker over the Rams thanks to a better record in the NFC West.
6. Rams (11-4) Losing to the Seahawks means they’re likely to have to win three road games, instead of two home games, to reach the Super Bowl.
7. Packers (9-5-1) Need to win one more game, or have the Lions lose one more game, to make the playoffs.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Lions (8-7) Need to win both their remaining games, and have the Packers lose both their remaining games, to make the playoffs.
9. Vikings (7-8) Mathematically eliminated.
10. Buccaneers (7-8) Out of contention for a wild card, but they can still win the NFC South.
11. Cowboys (6-8-1) Mathematically eliminated.
12. Falcons (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Saints (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.
14. Commanders (4-11) Mathematically eliminated.
15. Cardinals (3-12) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Giants (2-13) Mathematically eliminated.