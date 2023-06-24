 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
First week of PFT Live break, five #PFTPM episodes are in the bank

  
Published June 23, 2023 08:00 PM

For those of you who read PFT and also watch PFT Live, you’ve likely noticed that, this week, there was no PFT Live.

It’s the first week of our annual hiatus. This year, it’s a five-week break.

For the opening week, we filled the PFT Live void with five episodes of #PFTPM.

Friday’s episode can be seen here . Thursday, here . Wednesday, right here . Tuesday, at this link . Monday, here .

In lieu of the full episodes, clips will be attached to the various stories posted at PFT.

Next week, the plan is to have new episodes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; I’m due to have my annual physical on Thursday.

Every day, there will be plenty of items posted here. Even when nothing is going on, there’s enough going on to keep this page full of content.