Mike Florio

The Birmingham Stallions continue to dominate USFL 2.0 After going 9-1 in 2022 and winning the league title, Birmingham returns to Canton next weekend for a shot at its second straight USFL Championship.
When Raiders receiver Davante Adams was caught on camera showing an ESPN employee to the ground after a Monday night loss to the Chiefs last October, it wasn’t immediately clear whether he’d be suspended under the normal procedures for in-game misconduct or whether the league would defer to the Personal Conduct Policy.