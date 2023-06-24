 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

What does Stefon Diggs think of the contract extensions in Buffalo?

  
Published June 24, 2023 09:37 AM

In March 2020, the Vikings gave quarterback Kirk Cousins a contract extension. Coincidentally, or not, receiver Stefon Diggs soon thereafter tweeted his way out of town.

That chain of evens came to mind on Friday, after seeing the news that the Bills had given contract extensions to coach Sean McDermott and G.M. Brandon Beane.

The announcement came only 10 days after Diggs left the facility on the first day of mandatory minicamp, under a cloud of confusion that still lingers — especially since McDermott tried to act the next day as if none of it had happened . We still don’t know whether Diggs stormed out, or whether he was invited to leave after, for example, a heated argument.

We do know that Diggs met with McDermott and Beane on Monday and on Tuesday of last week, and that those meetings preceded the conflict that the team wanted everyone to forget by Wednesday.

Along the way, Diggs posted a message on social media suggesting that someone was lying . What if the lie to which he referred came from his belief that he was being incorrectly painted as getting up and leaving, when perhaps in reality he was told to go?

We’re left to speculate on all of this because no one is going to volunteer the truth. And the truth is that there’s a seemingly tenuous truce between the Bills and Diggs. If Diggs perceives these extensions as proof of ownership choosing sides, the tentative peace could be blown to pieces.

For now, we’ll be checking Diggs’s social-media pages for one of his characteristically cryptic messages. Three years ago, it was a not-so-cryptic message that resulted in Diggs being traded to Buffalo.