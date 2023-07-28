 Skip navigation
Kirk Cousins had final say over all Quarterback content

  
Published July 28, 2023 04:49 PM

Last year at this time, NFL Films and Omaha Productions persuaded a trio of quarterbacks to submit to the Quarterback series. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins explained his decision to do it in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Cousins said he was persuaded to do it once he was told he had the ability on the back end to approve the content.

“And I said, ‘OK,’” Cousins said. “Because I’ve been burned a lot in the past when people have access and then you don’t get to see what they do with it and then take it a direction you didn’t think was happening. So the chance to take the content and approve it was a big deal.”

Cousins was also encouraged by NFL Films “was the middleman, if you will, filming it and editing it.”

He said the biggest thing was the ability to do it in a way that was “non-intrusive, so that people in our organization didn’t feel like it was obnoxious or in their way or affecting our team as we went through the season.”

That information will be useful for other quarterbacks to know, given that so many of them seem to be saying they aren’t interested in doing the Quarterback show. And while the subject of a supposed documentary having final say over the content makes it more like an informercial, sometimes an infomercial is better than nothing.

The full video is attached, thanks to the miracles of modern technology.