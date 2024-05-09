 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball
Pats complete 2 EVP of Player Personnel interviews

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball
Pats complete 2 EVP of Player Personnel interviews

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
PFT Draft: Rookies we can't wait to see Week 1

May 9, 2024 09:14 AM
From Marvin Harrison Jr. to Caleb Williams, Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which NFL rookies they are most eager to see in action next season.
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball
Pats complete 2 EVP of Player Personnel interviews
Patriots ‘trusted our own evaluations’ of Maye
How close Raiders were to picking Arnold at No. 13
How much should Jets worry about Rodgers?
Stroud’s early success puts pressure on Daniels
Florio: WAS group QB visit was an ‘unforced error’
Nabers, Daniels have $10K bet on who wins OROY
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
Shanahan ‘has final say’ over 49ers roster
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
Can Titans go from worst to first in AFC South?
