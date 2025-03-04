 Skip navigation
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight

  
Published March 4, 2025 04:06 AM

Responding to reports that the 49ers were concerned he was overweight before trading him to the Commanders, Deebo Samuel said he got up to 225 pounds last year, which is 10 pounds above his listed weight.

Samuel posted on social media acknowledging talk that he was too heavy during the 2024 season.

“225 to be exact,” Samuel wrote. “Can’t wait till this season start. Fresh start new Bo.”

Samuel weighed in at 214 pounds at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine and has been listed at 215 pounds on official rosters, so that would seem to be the right range for him. Samuel’s offseason conditioning has been questioned in the past, and in the 2023 offseason he and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan both said that Samuel was regularly sending him pictures of his workouts to show off what kind of shape he was in.

Last season Samuel battled pneumonia and injuries and wasn’t training as hard, and that may have led him to add some fat. This year that fresh start may include being slimmer and in better shape when the Commanders’ season starts.