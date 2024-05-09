Giants sign Allen Robinson

The Giants added a veteran wide receiver to the roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Allen Robinson. They did not disclose any details of the deal.

Robinson spent last season in Pittsburgh and started every game for the Steelers. He caught 34 passes for 280 yards in the regular season and had two catches in the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.

The season with the Steelers came after a one-year stint with the Rams and a pair of four-year runs with the Bears and Jaguars. He has 562 catches for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns over his entire NFL career.

Robinson will be able to provide some tutelage to first-round pick Malik Nabers as part of a receiver group that also includes Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, and Isaiah McKenzie.