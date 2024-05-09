 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bearsquestions_240508.jpg
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
nbc_csu_49ersquestions_240508.jpg
Shanahan ‘has final say’ over 49ers roster
nbc_csu_cowboysquestions_240508__509159.jpg
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bearsquestions_240508.jpg
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
nbc_csu_49ersquestions_240508.jpg
Shanahan ‘has final say’ over 49ers roster
nbc_csu_cowboysquestions_240508__509159.jpg
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants sign Allen Robinson

  
Published May 9, 2024 08:38 AM

The Giants added a veteran wide receiver to the roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Allen Robinson. They did not disclose any details of the deal.

Robinson spent last season in Pittsburgh and started every game for the Steelers. He caught 34 passes for 280 yards in the regular season and had two catches in the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.

The season with the Steelers came after a one-year stint with the Rams and a pair of four-year runs with the Bears and Jaguars. He has 562 catches for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns over his entire NFL career.

Robinson will be able to provide some tutelage to first-round pick Malik Nabers as part of a receiver group that also includes Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, and Isaiah McKenzie.