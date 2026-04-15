Mike Vrabel emerges unscathed, for now, after resignation of Dianna Russini

One week ago, no one knew what would happen regarding the photos published by the New York Post of Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini. Many didn’t even know what to make of the situation.

The photos were what they were. The statements from Vrabel, Russini, and The Athletic were what they were. And the general public concluded whatever it concluded regarding whether the photos meshed with the statements.

Now that Russini has resigned from The Athletic amid an investigation that will nevertheless continue in the form of a “standards review,” the attention may turn to the other person in the photos, who has emerged from the imbroglio unscathed for now.

Vrabel made one and only one comment about the photos. Based on his comment, he seems to be intent on making no further comment.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

The mere fact that The Athletic launched an investigation shows its belief that “any suggestion otherwise” was not “laughable.” Which makes sense, given the high bar that The New York Times and, by extension, The Athletic apply to its reporters to “avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

No such standard applies to Vrabel in his job as an NFL football coach. There are other rules that potentially impact Vrabel based on the position he holds, but neither the league nor the Patriots seem to be inclined to explore whether the situation potentially implicates those less obvious and more nuanced standards.

When Vrabel next meets with reporters, he likely will be asked about the situation. Russini’s resignation opens the door for, at a minimum, a question regarding his reaction to the outcome as to her. And there’s a good chance, depending on the credentials issued by the Patriots to the upcoming press conferences, that reporters from non-sports outlets will be present and prepared to pepper Vrabel with that and other questions.

Then there’s the locker room. PFT Live Friday co-host Michael Holley recently explained on NBC Sports Boston that, while Vrabel may be able to stiff-arm the media, he’ll need to address the matter with players. At a minimum, Vrabel must maintain his own credibility when it comes to insisting that players not create unnecessary distractions for the team.

Although there’s no reason to think anything will happen as to Vrabel’s employment, it’s something that has the potential to linger unless and until Vrabel finds a way to end it. He can easily end it externally, because he can simply say to reporters, “I’ve said all I’m ever going to say about it.” He’ll need to say something more to the people he will expect to not create distractions moving forward, if only to get them to understand why they should continue to heed that message.