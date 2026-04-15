Commanders hosted 20 prospects at TopGolf

The Commanders had their now annual pre-draft top-30 visit at TopGolf on Tuesday.

Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports that Arvell Reese, David Bailey, Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love, Rueben Bain, Mansoor Delane and Makai Lemon were among the 20 prospects participating in the event.

It marks the third consecutive year the Commanders have brought in prospects to compete against each other at TopGolf.

They selected Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in 2024 and offensive lineman Josh Conerly with the 29th overall pick last year.

The Commanders have the seventh overall pick next week.