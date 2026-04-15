Report: Giants, Dexter Lawrence reach “an impasse”

On Tuesday, Giants G.M. Joe Schoen said the team has had “good conversations” with the representatives for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. They apparently haven’t been good enough.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the two sides have reached “an impasse.”

The Giants have talked to other teams about a possible trade. Per Rapoport, those talks will continue. He adds that the situation “should come to a head” before the draft, which starts in only nine days.

Lawrence, who is due to make $20 million in 2026, wants a raise. Last month’s new contract between the Eagles and defensive tackle Jordan Davis, which bumped his new-money APY to $26 million, was a major factor for Lawrence.

Lawrence is signed through 2027. If a trade happens, his next team will need to have a deal in place with Lawrence. Otherwise, that team will simply be inheriting the situation the Giants currently are experiencing.