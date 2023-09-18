Micah Parsons could be first defensive MVP since Lawrence Taylor

It’s early in the season. I know this. Through two weeks, however, one thing has become clear.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has positioned himself to become the NFL’s defensive player of the year. And he possibly will be the NFL’s first defensive MVP since 1986.

Yes, it’s early. But Parsons has been dominant. On Sunday against the Jets, he was unstoppable. He had two sacks. He had three tackles for loss. He had four quarterback hits. He forced a fumble. He recovered a fumble.

He moves with the suddenness of a striking cobra, forcing his way past blockers and into the face of the quarterback. He isn’t the only reason the Cowboys have been so dominant through two weeks, but he’s the biggest reason.

It’s a long season. Fifteen games remain for Dallas. But if he keeps doing what he’s been doing, and if the Cowboys keep doing what they’ve been doing, Parsons will get MVP votes. And he might even get enough to overcome the presumption that it goes to a quarterback who plays for one of the two No. 1 playoff seeds. If the Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and if Parsons keeps doing Parsons things, he could join L.T. and Alan Page as the third NFL MVP from the defensive side of the ball.

It might sound crazy on the surface. It most definitely is not a crazy proposition.