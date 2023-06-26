 Skip navigation
Birmingham bests New Orleans for second straight USFL Championship berth

  
Published June 26, 2023 09:56 AM

The Birmingham Stallions continue to dominate USFL 2.0

After going 9-1 in 2022 and winning the league title, Birmingham returns to Canton next weekend for a shot at its second straight USFL Championship.

The Stallions beat the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday night, 47-22. The game was played in Birmingham.

The Stallions went 8-2 during the regular season. They’ll face the Pittsburgh Maulers, who were 4-6 on the year and qualified for the postseason in the final game of the campaign. Pittsburgh beat Michigan in overtime on Saturday night, 31-27.

Quarterback Alex McGough led the way for the Stallions, completing 21 of 31 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns. He also gained 84 yards on the ground, and another touchdown.