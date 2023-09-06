PFT’s 2023 NFL season predictions

It’a time.

The season starts tomorrow. So, if we’re ever going to do picks for the campaign to come, now is the time to do it.

This year, it’s not easy. It’s also not fun. I’d rather watch and enjoy then root for my predictions to be right.

Then again, who cares about predictions made in September? If you’re right, you get called lucky. If you’re wrong, you get called an idiot. But you get called an idiot anyway.

So given that I’m an idiot anyway, I’m uniquely situated — along with the rest of the PFT staff — to close my eyes and throw a dart and hope for the best.

While expecting the worst.

Josh Alper

AFC

1. Bengals; 2. Chiefs; 3. Jaguars; 4. Dolphins; 5. Ravens; 6. Jets ; 7. Steelers.

Wild card: Chiefs over Steelers, Jets over Jaguars, Ravens over Dolphins.

Divisional: Bengals over Jets, Ravens over Chiefs.

Conference championship: Bengals over Ravens.

NFC

1. Cowboys; 2. 49ers ; 3. Lions ; 4. Saints; 5. Eagles; 6. Falcons; 7. Packers.

Wild card: 49ers over Packers, Lions over Falcons, Eagles over Saints.

Divisional: Cowboys over Eagles; 49ers over Lions.

Conference championship: Cowboys over 49ers.

Super Bowl: Bengals over Cowboys.

Michael David Smith

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Bengals; 3. Bills; 4. Jaguars; 5. Ravens; 6. Jets; 7. Chargers.

Wild card: Bengals over Chargers, Jets over Bills, Ravens over Jaguars.

Divisional: Chiefs over Jets, Bengals over Ravens.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Bengals.

NFC

1. Eagles; 2. Lions; 3. 49ers; 4. Falcons; 5. Cowboys; 6. Seahawks; 7. Vikings.

Wild card: Lions over Vikings, 49ers over Seahawks, Cowboys over Falcons.

Divisional: Eagles over Cowboys; Lions over 49ers.

Conference championship: Lions over Eagles.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Lions.

Myles Simmons

AFC

1. Bengals; 2. Chiefs; 3. Jets; 4. Jaguars; 5. Dolphins; 6. Steelers; 7. Browns.

Wild card: Chiefs over Browns, Steelers over Jets, Jaguars over Dolphins.

Divisional: Bengals over Steelers, Chiefs over Jaguars.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Bengals.

NFC

1. 49ers; 2. Cowboys; 3. Lions; 4. Saints; 5. Eagles; 6. Vikings; 7. Seahawks.

Wild card: Cowboys over Seahawks, Lions over Vikings, Eagles over Saints.

Divisional: Eagles over 49ers, Cowboys over Lions.

Conference championship: Cowboys over Eagles.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Cowboys.

Charean Williams

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Bengals; 3. Jaguars; 4. Dolphins; 5. Steelers; 6. Jets; 7. Bills.

Wild card: Bengals over Bills, Jets over Jaguars, Dolphins over Steelers.

Divisional: Jets over Chiefs, Bengals over Dolphins.

Conference championship: Bengals over Jets.

NFC

1. Eagles; 2. 49ers; 3. Lions; 4. Saints; 5. Cowboys; 6. Seahawks; 7. Giants.

Wild card: 49ers over Giants, Lions over Seahawks, Saints over Cowboys.

Divisional: Eagles over Saints; Lions over 49ers.

Conference championship: Eagles over Lions.

Super Bowl: Bengals over Eagles.

Mike Florio

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Jaguars; 3. Dolphins; 4. Bengals; 5. Steelers; 6. Ravens; 7. Jets.

Wild card: Jets over Jaguars, Dolphins over Ravens, Steelers over Bengals.

Divisional: Chiefs over Jets, Steelers over Dolphins.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Steelers.

NFC

1. 49ers; 2. Eagles; 3. Packers; 4. Saints; 5. Seahawks; 6. Giants; 7. Cowboys.

Wild card: Eagles over Cowboys, Packers over Giants, Seahawks over Saints.

Divisional: 49ers over Seahawks; Eagles over Packers.

Conference championship: 49ers over Eagles.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over 49ers.