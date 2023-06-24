 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

First week of PFT Live break, five #PFTPM episodes are in the bank

  
Published June 23, 2023 09:17 PM

For those of you who read PFT and also watch PFT Live, you’ve likely noticed that, this week, there was no PFT Live.

It’s the first week of our annual hiatus. This year, it’s a five-week break.

For the opening week, we filled the PFT Live void with five episodes of #PFTPM.

Friday’s episode can be seen here . Thursday, here . Wednesday, right here . Tuesday, at this link . Monday, here .

In lieu of the full episodes, clips will be attached to the various stories posted at PFT.

Next week, the plan is to have new episodes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; I’m due to have my annual physical on Thursday.

Every day, there will be plenty of items posted here. Even when nothing is going on, there’s enough going on to keep this page full of content.