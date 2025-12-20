Bills sign Matthew Judon to practice squad

The Bills have added another veteran player who became available after the trade deadline.

First, it was receiver Brandin Cooks. Now, it’s defensive end Matthew Judon.

The Bills announced on Saturday that Judon has been added to the practice squad. (Defensive end Morgan Fox was released from the Buffalo practice squad.)

Judon, 33, was a fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016. He has played for Baltimore, New England, Atlanta, and Miami.

The Dolphins released Judon this week, and he passed through waivers uncleaimed.

He appeared in 13 games with three starts in his only season with the Dolphins. He registered no sacks.

For his career, Judon has 72.0 sacks, with a career-best 15.5 in 2022 as a member of the Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Bills are still waiting for a veteran player they claimed on waivers to show up. Cornerback Darius Slay, released by the Steelers, remains on Buffalo’s reserve/did not report list. Some think he wants to eventually join the Eagles. And some think the Bills won’t release him until after the Bills host the Eagles in Week 17.