Alleged victim in latest Tyreek Hill incident is a 57-year-old man

Tyreek Hill allegedly was not respecting his elders.

In looking for updates on the latest off-field incident involving the Dolphins receiver, I tripped over this nugget — the man Hill allegedly hit last Sunday at a Miami marina is 57 years old .

That sounds really old, says the 58-year-old who is writing these words.

Not that it’s ever right to strike another person under those circumstances, but Tyreek is 29. The guy is 57. If the allegation is true, the decision to attack someone pushing 60 (but not as much as I am) makes a bad look even worse.

The criminal investigation reportedly continues. Civil litigation is possible, if not likely. The league, which has been mum, should be investigating.

The police report indicates that surveillance footage exists. The NFL should be doing all it can to get it, because TMZ eventually will.