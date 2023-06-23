 Skip navigation
Jaguars’ stadium changes name back to EverBank

  
Published June 23, 2023 07:26 PM

NFL stadiums from time to time change their names. The stadium in which the Jaguars play is changing back to a name it previously had. Sort of.

The team has announced that TIAA Bank has changed its name back to EverBank. Which means EverBank will be back in the name of the venue.

Previously, it was EverBank Field, then TIAA Bank Field. It now will be EverBank Stadium.

The name could be changing again, sooner than later. The current naming-rights deal comes from a 10-year, $43 million agreement that runs through 2024.

The value of the naming rights could increase if/when the stadium undergoes the massive overhaul the team has proposed. Also, with the team improving, other companies could want to put their name on the facility.