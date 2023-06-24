With Bijan Robinson on the team, where does Cordarrelle Patterson fit in the Falcons’ offense?

The addition of running back Bijan Robinson gives the Falcons an impressive array of skill-position players. It also raises questions about which position Cordarrelle Patterson will mainly play.

One of the most fascinating NFL Players of the past decade, Patterson has hopscotched both as it relates to geography and role.

During his first four years in Minnesota, the 2013 first-rounder became known for his ability to return kicks — and his inability to find an offensive niche. The Vikings didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, and by his contract year he had embraced the role of gunner on the punt team (and excelled at it).

After that, it was a year in Oakland, a year in New England, two in Chicago, and two in Atlanta. The Patriots first used him almost as much at running back as at receiver; in 2018, he gained 228 yards rushing and 247 receiving. By his second season in Chicago, Patterson’s contributions had skewed toward the run, 232 yards vs. 132.

In his first year with the Falcons, Patterson rushed for 618 yards and generated 548 yards receiving. Last season, it tilted heavily toward the run, with 695 yards on the ground and only 122 through the air.

This year, the presence of Robinson and second-year tailback Tyler Allgeier (who had 1,000 rushing yards of his own as a rookie) could nudge Patterson back toward more of a receiver role. As written recently by Tori McElhaney of the team’s official website, “From conversations with both Patterson and [coach Arthur] Smith throughout minicamp, it would seem both parties want to get back to Patterson’s 2021 role now that Smith has Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson at his disposal.”

Patterson, now 32, could easily get lost in the shuffle of the Atlanta offense. They have better options at running back, better options at receiver. And while he’s very effective in a hybrid role, hard-nosed when the challenge is to take the football and gain ground with it, Robinson quite possibly will be doing both, too.

Perhaps Patterson return to more of a role in the return game. Last season, he had a career-low nine kickoff returns, one of which went for a 103-yard touchdown.

Whatever the Falcons do offensively, they have plenty of great options but still only one football. In the past, it has been hard to hold Patterson down because he makes things happen. If/when Robinson assumes the role of straw that stirs the drink, if could leave Patterson with less liquid in his own glass — and it could pave the way for his latest fresh start in 2024.