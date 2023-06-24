With Bijan Robinson on the team, where does Cordarrelle Patterson fit in the Falcons’ offense?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With Bijan Robinson on the team, where does Cordarrelle Patterson fit in the Falcons’ offense?

  
Published June 24, 2023 09:35 AM

The addition of running back Bijan Robinson gives the Falcons an impressive array of skill-position players. It also raises questions about which position Cordarrelle Patterson will mainly play.

One of the most fascinating NFL Players of the past decade, Patterson has hopscotched both as it relates to geography and role.

During his first four years in Minnesota, the 2013 first-rounder became known for his ability to return kicks — and his inability to find an offensive niche. The Vikings didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, and by his contract year he had embraced the role of gunner on the punt team (and excelled at it).

After that, it was a year in Oakland, a year in New England, two in Chicago, and two in Atlanta. The Patriots first used him almost as much at running back as at receiver; in 2018, he gained 228 yards rushing and 247 receiving. By his second season in Chicago, Patterson’s contributions had skewed toward the run, 232 yards vs. 132.

In his first year with the Falcons, Patterson rushed for 618 yards and generated 548 yards receiving. Last season, it tilted heavily toward the run, with 695 yards on the ground and only 122 through the air.

This year, the presence of Robinson and second-year tailback Tyler Allgeier (who had 1,000 rushing yards of his own as a rookie) could nudge Patterson back toward more of a receiver role. As written recently by Tori McElhaney of the team’s official website, “From conversations with both Patterson and [coach Arthur] Smith throughout minicamp, it would seem both parties want to get back to Patterson’s 2021 role now that Smith has Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson at his disposal.”

Patterson, now 32, could easily get lost in the shuffle of the Atlanta offense. They have better options at running back, better options at receiver. And while he’s very effective in a hybrid role, hard-nosed when the challenge is to take the football and gain ground with it, Robinson quite possibly will be doing both, too.

Perhaps Patterson return to more of a role in the return game. Last season, he had a career-low nine kickoff returns, one of which went for a 103-yard touchdown.

Whatever the Falcons do offensively, they have plenty of great options but still only one football. In the past, it has been hard to hold Patterson down because he makes things happen. If/when Robinson assumes the role of straw that stirs the drink, if could leave Patterson with less liquid in his own glass — and it could pave the way for his latest fresh start in 2024.