Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fanatics, DraftKings battle for PointsBet comes two years after failed merger

  
Published June 25, 2023 02:50 PM

When DraftKings swooped in with a late effort to snatch the U.S. operations of PointsBet from Fanatics, it felt like there was more to the story.

And there reportedly is.

Via Josh Kosman of the New York Post, DraftKings and Fanatics nearly merged two years ago , at a time when each company was valued at $24 billion. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, per the report, walked away from the potential deal late in the process. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, per the report, has held a grudge ever since.

Meanwhile, a plunge in DraftKings stock has resulted in the company’s valuation falling to $11.5 billion.

DraftKings denies that the current effort to buy PointsBet flows from personal animosity between Robins and Rubin.

“To suggest that there is an ulterior motive that is personal and not business related is irresponsible and not grounded in reality,” a DraftKings spokesman told Kosman.

Fanatics declined comment to the Post.

The drama is worth monitoring for NFL fans, given the massive influence the sports betting companies already have and will continue to have over the league. Money talks, and the sports books have been shouting out loud for a while now.

Eventually, however, money (along with duties to shareholders) will compel these companies to make the biggest profit possible. That eventually requires getting more and more people to bet more and more money, because the house always wins.

And more betting from more people only accelerates that victory.