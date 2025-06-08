 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carlton Davis III shows up at Pats’ OTAs

  
Published June 8, 2025 06:56 AM

Nothing provides cover for missing OTAs like having a teammate whose absence from the voluntary practices gets all the attention.

In New England, free-agent receiver Stefon Diggs had been the focal point until he showed up on Monday. That kept the absences of cornerback Carlton Davis III from being noticed.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Davis had not been present for any of the OTA sessions that had been open to reporters until Thursday.

In March, the Patriots signed Davis to a three-year, $54 million contract, with $34.5 million guaranteed.

The 28-year-old arrived in the NFL as a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2018. After six years in Tampa, he was traded to the Lions last year.

Davis appeared in 13 games for Detroit. A fractured jaw suffered against the Bills in Week 15 sidelined him for the rest of the season.

In New England, he’s expected to join Christian Gonzalez as the starting cornerbacks.