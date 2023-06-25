 Skip navigation
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Only 31 draft picks remain unsigned

  
Published June 25, 2023 09:35 AM

Before the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreements, not many draft picks had their contracts in place before July 4. Now, most are done well before the Fourth of July rolls around.

As of Friday, all but 31 draft picks have signed. In all, 228 draft picks are under contract.

In round one, 22 of 31 picks have signed. The unsigned first-rounders include the three quarterbacks taken in the top four picks (Bryce Young of the Panthers, C.J. Stroud of the Texans, and Anthony Richardson of the Colts). Only 18 second-round picks have signed, as players and their agents try to enhance the guarantees in the four-year deals.

All picks have signed in rounds five and seven. Two players are unsigned in rounds three and two are unsigned in round four. Four sixth-rounders have yet to sign.

Typically all players have signed when camp opens under the wage scale adopted 12 years ago, but holdouts have happened. The biggest points of contention in round one have become, for some, payment structure of the signing bonus, offset language for guarantees, and/or the specific language of the provisions that potentially void future guarantees.