14.2 million watched Friday night’s Packers-Eagles game from Brazil on Peacock

  
Published September 7, 2024 08:28 PM

Pro football’s pivot to streaming continues.

Friday night’s game between the Packers and Eagles played in Brazil and broadcast exclusively on Peacock averaged 14.2 million nationwide viewers.

That number nearly doubled the audience that watched last December’s Peacock-exclusive regular-season game between the Bills and the Chargers.

It shows where the viewing world is going. And it’s no surprise.

As the technology improves and the smart TVs get smarter, it’s a matter of clicking on the right box and opening the app and sitting back and watching the game.

That’s ultimately what it’s always been about. Finding the game and watching it. From rabbit ears to the coaxial cable that plugged into the converter that connected to the spot where the rabbit ears went to the cable that went straight into the TV to the dish that needed unobstructed view of the satellite to the high-speed internet connection that has gotten to the point where “buffering” has been relegated to something you do to your car after waxering it, it’s always been and always will be about finding the game and watching it.