 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

17 of the top 100 free agents remain available

  
Published March 24, 2025 11:35 AM

Two weeks ago today, the deals started. Fast, furious, and heavily infused with tampering.

Of the 100 top free agents as determined via a carefully constructed, AI-reliant algorithm (not really), 17 remain.

Here they are, with the original rank they received from our carefully constructed, AI-reliant algorithm (not really).

24. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

32. Cornerback Asante Samuel.

37.Receiver Amari Cooper.

46. Receiver Stefon Diggs.

48. Cornerback Mike Hilton.

51. Safety Justin Simmons.

60. Cornerback Rasul Douglas.

68. Running back J.K. Dobbins.

73. Receiver Keenan Allen.

81. Safety Julian Blackmon.

84. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

85. Edge rusher Matthew Judon.

86. Linebacker E.J. Speed.

87. Offensive guard Brandon Scherff.

90. Quarterback Russell Wilson.

93. Outside linebacker Kyzir White.

99. Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

For some, the offers likely aren’t where the player expected them to be. For others, there simply might not be much, if any, interest at all.

For one, the interest is there. He’s just waiting to sign.