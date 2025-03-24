17 of the top 100 free agents remain available

Two weeks ago today, the deals started. Fast, furious, and heavily infused with tampering.

Of the 100 top free agents as determined via a carefully constructed, AI-reliant algorithm (not really), 17 remain.

Here they are, with the original rank they received from our carefully constructed, AI-reliant algorithm (not really).

24. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

32. Cornerback Asante Samuel.

37.Receiver Amari Cooper.

46. Receiver Stefon Diggs.

48. Cornerback Mike Hilton.

51. Safety Justin Simmons.

60. Cornerback Rasul Douglas.

68. Running back J.K. Dobbins.

73. Receiver Keenan Allen.

81. Safety Julian Blackmon.

84. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

85. Edge rusher Matthew Judon.

86. Linebacker E.J. Speed.

87. Offensive guard Brandon Scherff.

90. Quarterback Russell Wilson.

93. Outside linebacker Kyzir White.

99. Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

For some, the offers likely aren’t where the player expected them to be. For others, there simply might not be much, if any, interest at all.

For one, the interest is there. He’s just waiting to sign.