 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2022 NFL defensive player of the year: Nick Bosa

  
Published February 9, 2023 04:16 PM
nbc_pft_samuelintv_230208
February 8, 2023 01:57 PM
Niners WR Deebo Samuel joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss what made this year’s team so strong, how to balance playing with reckless abandon while trying to stay healthy and more.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa won’t be able to celebrate a Super Bowl title in Arizona this week, but he will be able to celebrate an individual accomplishment.

Bosa was announced as the NFL defensive player of the year during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix on Thursday night. He was joined as a finalist for the award by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

It is the first time that Bosa has been selected as the league’s top defensive player in voting conducted by the Associated Press. Bosa, who was the 2019 defensive rookie of the year, received 46 of 50 first-place votes.

Parsons finished second and Jones, who got one first-place vote, finished third in the voting. Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick had two first-place votes and finished fourth while Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams got the other first-place vote. Williams finished seventh behind Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Bosa set career highs with 18.5 sacks and 48 quarterback hits as the spearhead of the 49ers’ league-best defense. The 18.5 sacks were one away from tying Aldon Smith’s single-season 49ers record and they were the most of any player in the NFL this season.

Bosa was also credited with 51 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a pass defensed in 16 starts. He’ll be looking for a repeat of that individual production and a better team result in 2023.