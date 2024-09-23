 Skip navigation
24.8 million tune in for Chiefs-Falcons

  
Published September 23, 2024 06:58 PM

The Chiefs continue to move the needle.

Sunday night’s game between Kansas City and Atlanta attracted an audience of 24.8 million viewers, on average.

It was, per NBC, the most watched Week 3 Sunday Night Football game.

The game peaked at 27.5 million viewers just before halftime.

The audience surpassed last year’s Week 3 game between the Steelers and Raiders by 20 percent.

Of the amount, 2.6 million watched last night’s game on Peacock.