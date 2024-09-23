24.8 million tune in for Chiefs-Falcons

The Chiefs continue to move the needle.

Sunday night’s game between Kansas City and Atlanta attracted an audience of 24.8 million viewers, on average.

It was, per NBC, the most watched Week 3 Sunday Night Football game.

The game peaked at 27.5 million viewers just before halftime.

The audience surpassed last year’s Week 3 game between the Steelers and Raiders by 20 percent.

Of the amount, 2.6 million watched last night’s game on Peacock.