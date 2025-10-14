27.3 million watched Lions-Chiefs on Sunday night

The Chiefs continue to deliver in prime time. Or at any time.

Sunday night’s must-win victory over the Lions generated more than 27.3 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. It was the second biggest October audience for a Sunday Night Football game, behind only Tom Brady’s return to New England on October 3, 2021.

Sunday Night Football now has exceeded 25 million viewers for the fourth time this year. That’s the most through Week 6 in SNF history. Last year, four games exceeded 25 million for the entire season.

For the year, Sunday Night Football is averaging 25.2 million viewers per week, an 11-percent increase from 2024 and the best six-week start ever for the broadcast.

Of that number, a record 3.0 million per week are streaming the game on Peacock.