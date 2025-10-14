 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
27.3 million watched Lions-Chiefs on Sunday night

  
Published October 14, 2025 07:26 PM

The Chiefs continue to deliver in prime time. Or at any time.

Sunday night’s must-win victory over the Lions generated more than 27.3 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. It was the second biggest October audience for a Sunday Night Football game, behind only Tom Brady’s return to New England on October 3, 2021.

Sunday Night Football now has exceeded 25 million viewers for the fourth time this year. That’s the most through Week 6 in SNF history. Last year, four games exceeded 25 million for the entire season.

For the year, Sunday Night Football is averaging 25.2 million viewers per week, an 11-percent increase from 2024 and the best six-week start ever for the broadcast.

Of that number, a record 3.0 million per week are streaming the game on Peacock.