nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
Bengals must find 'sweet spot' with Hendrickson
Bengals must find 'sweet spot' with Hendrickson
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

345 Park Avenue shooter kills at least five, injures at least six on Monday night

  
Published July 28, 2025 09:06 PM

A horrific scene unfolded at the building that houses the NFL’s headquarters on Monday evening.

A shooter killed five people and injured six at 345 Park Avenue before taking his own life, via the New York Post. At least one of those killed was a police officer.

Per the report, authorities expect the number of victims to rise as the 44-story building is searched in the aftermath of the incident.

Shane Tamura, 27, entered the building and opened fire at around 6:30 p.m. ET. He eventually took his own life.

Tamura used a Palmetto State Armory AR15 in the shooting.