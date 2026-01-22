 Skip navigation
Coleman catches stray from Pegula in presser
Coleman catches stray from Pegula in presser
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
Unpacking situation between Aiyuk and 49ers
Unpacking situation between Aiyuk and 49ers

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
37.9 million watched Texans-Patriots on Sunday afternoon

  
Published January 22, 2026 12:41 PM

The Patriots have become a great team again, and they helped create a great number during Sunday afternoon’s division-round game against the Texans.

An average audience of 37.9 million tuned in for the game between Houston and New England on ESPN and ABC.

It’s the biggest number for any ABC sporting event, other than a Super Bowl. It was also the best for any show televised by ABC since 2014.

The 37.9 million figure matches the audience from last year’s Rams-Eagles Sunday afternoon game. Which makes it, essentially, a drop; the new Nielsen Big Data + Panel has been contributing to a goosing of NFL audience measurements.

The four divisional-round games (39.597 million for Broncos-Bills, 32 million for 49ers-Seahawks, 37.9 million for Texans-Patriots, 45.4 million for Rams-Bears) had an average audience of 38.7 million.