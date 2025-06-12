40 rookies are unsigned, and 30 of them are second-round picks

Seven weeks after the 2025 NFL draft began, most of the 257 draft picks have agreed to terms.

As of Wednesday, 217 of the selections had signed their four-year rookie deals. Of the 40 unsigned players, 30 were taken in round two.

The problem there comes from the fact that the first two players taken in the round receiver fully-guaranteed contracts — an unprecedented development. It remains to be seen how deep into the round the full guarantees will go, which has kept any of the remaining second-rounders from signing.

In the top half of the round, only Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is unsigned. The reasons for the situation aren’t known; Hunter’s contract value is based on his draft slot.

It doesn’t matter if he plays both offense and defense, in theory. In practice, Hunter could be trying to get extra pay for extra work. (As he should.)

In all, four first-round picks are unsigned and six fourth-rounders aren’t signed, in addition to the 30 second-round selections.