49ers activate TE George Kittle, DL Kevin Givens from IR

Help is on the way for the 49ers.

The team announced it has activated tight end George Kittle and defensive lineman Kevin Givens from injured reserve back to the active roster. Both will be available against the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Kittle tore his right hamstring in the second quarter of the Sept. 7 season opener. He made four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown before leaving.

Givens has not played this season after injuring a pectoral muscle in August.

The 49ers also announced they signed defensive lineman Trevis Gipson to the active roster from the practice squad, and they promoted wide receiver Malik Turner and offensive lineman Nick Zakelj from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

In corresponding moves, the 49ers placed linebacker Fred Warner on season-ending injured reserve after he fractured and dislocated his ankle last week, and they waived tight end Brayden Willis.