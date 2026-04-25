 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers add RB Kaelon Black at No. 90 overall

  
Published April 24, 2026 10:45 PM

There aren’t many, if any, in the NFL who love adding a third-round running back more than Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers have done it again, selecting Kaelon Black out of Indiana with the No. 90 overall pick on Friday night.

Black spent four years at James Madison before following head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana for the 2024 season. While he wasn’t a starter in the Hoosiers’ championship season of 2025, he still rushed for 1,039 yards with 10 touchdowns — leading the team in the latter category.

In his 56 career collegiate games with 15 starts, Black rushed for 2,595 yards with 17 touchdowns while catching 55 passes for 528 yards with six TDs.

He’ll now join a San Francisco team that has had plenty of success with running backs during Shanahan’s tenure as head coach.