49ers add RB Kaelon Black at No. 90 overall

There aren’t many, if any, in the NFL who love adding a third-round running back more than Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers have done it again, selecting Kaelon Black out of Indiana with the No. 90 overall pick on Friday night.

Black spent four years at James Madison before following head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana for the 2024 season. While he wasn’t a starter in the Hoosiers’ championship season of 2025, he still rushed for 1,039 yards with 10 touchdowns — leading the team in the latter category.

In his 56 career collegiate games with 15 starts, Black rushed for 2,595 yards with 17 touchdowns while catching 55 passes for 528 yards with six TDs.

He’ll now join a San Francisco team that has had plenty of success with running backs during Shanahan’s tenure as head coach.