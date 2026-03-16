49ers add wide receiver Christian Kirk

The 49ers have made another addition to their wide receiver corps.

Christian Kirk has agreed to a contract with San Francisco, according to Jordan Schultz.

The 49ers will be Kirk’s fourth NFL team. He was originally a 2018 second-round pick of the Cardinals and played in Arizona for four years, then Jacksonville for three years before getting traded to Houston last year.

The 29-year-old Kirk had his best season in 2022, when he had career-highs with 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns, but his production has steadily declined since then. Last year Kirk caught 28 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown in 13 games for the Texans.

Kirk joins fellow Texas A&M alum Mike Evans as new free agent additions at wide receiver in San Francisco.