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49ers agree to re-sign Luke Gifford

  
Published March 13, 2026 01:23 PM

San Francisco is bringing back one of its key special teams players.

Linebacker Luke Gifford has agreed to re-sign with the 49ers on a two-year deal, according to a report from NFL Media.

Gifford, 30, joined the 49ers last offseason and was selected to his first Pro Bowl as a special teams player. He played all 17 games in 2025, totaling 35 tackles.

Gifford was on the field for 81 percent of special teams snaps and 16 percent of defensive snaps for San Francisco last season.

Heading into his eighth pro season, Gifford has played 90 games with 14 starts for Dallas, Tennessee, and San Francisco.