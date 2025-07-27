 Skip navigation
49ers agree to sign CB Eli Apple

  
Published July 27, 2025 06:34 PM

The 49ers are adding an experienced veteran to their defense.

Cornerback Eli Apple has agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco, according to agency Universal Sports and Entertainment Management.

Apple, 29, signed with the Chargers’ practice squad last October and was promoted to the team’s active roster last November. He then missed time with a hamstring injury, leading him to appear in just four games in 2024.

In 2023, Apple played 10 games with four starts for the Dolphins, recording an interception and nine passes defensed.

A Giants first-round pick in 2016, Apple has played 102 career games with 82 starts for the Giants, Saints, Panthers, Bengals, Dolphins, and the Chargers. He’s recorded six career interceptions with 61 passes defensed.