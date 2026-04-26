49ers agree to terms with eight undrafted free agents

The 49ers have announced a group of eight undrafted rookie additions to their roster.

Punter Jack Bouwmeester is part of the group. Bouwmeester grew up in Australia and spent three years at Utah before transferring to Texas in 2025. He averaged 44.5 yards per kick and joins Corliss Waitman as punter options for the Niners.

The 49ers are also signing North Carolina State wide receiver Wesley Grimes and Notre Dame wideout Will Pauling. They made De’Zhaun Stribling their top draft pick, so they’ll have three rookie receivers at practice in the coming weeks.

Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins, Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason, Indiana defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, Notre Dame safety Jalen Stroman, and Illinois defensive lineman James Thompson are the other new Niners.